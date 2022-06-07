ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iron, Madison, St. Francois by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND WEST CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Springville, Odenville, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville, Margaret, Argo, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Cardiff and Chalkville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Washington Missourian

I-44 closed near Stanton due to crash

**This story is outdated. An updated post has been made.**. At least one lane of both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 44 have reopened Saturday morning. The interstate, which sees more than 34,000 motorists per day, was closed following an early morning vehicle crash, according to information from the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Map.
STANTON, MO
KYTV

Crews work to restore power outages in central Missouri

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms led to scattered power outages in central Missouri. The storms knocked out power to thousands of customers in Benton and Camden Counties. More scattered outages spread throughout surrounding counties. Many customers lost power for hours. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Power outages reported across Mid-Missouri after early morning storms

COLUMBIA, Mo. 8:45 a.m. update: Ameren Missouri crews continue to work to restore the power to customers around the Lake of the Ozarks area. The utility provider's outage map shows the number of outages is down to 48. Ameren Missouri reports the power outages are impacting more than 1,150 customers. Boone Electric is working to The post Power outages reported across Mid-Missouri after early morning storms appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Several traffic accidents in Jefferson County on Wednesday

There were a number of serious crashes in Jefferson County throughout the day on Wednesday. A single-vehicle accident sent a Festus woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Laura Stokes was heading westbound on Route T in her Chevy Suburban, just South of Plattin School Road, when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Black bear seen in backyard in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

LIST: Top 10 cheapest gas prices in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – Gas prices continue to surge across the country. The average price for a gallon has hit close to $5 nationwide, with Missourians paying an average of about $4.57 per gallon. Here’s a list of the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest gas prices, according to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Driver crashes into Festus Mobil on the Run building

At about 3:15 p.m. today, June 10, a vehicle crashed into the Mobil on the Run convenience store, 620 S. Truman Blvd., in Festus, breaking the front door and other glass in the front of the store, authorities reported. Four people injured in the accident were transported by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance...
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

What you can expect at this weekend's air show

A 40-feet crater opened up at the intersection of Blair and Ferry just west of Interstate 70 in north St. Louis City after a sewer gave way Thursday. Behind the scenes: Making costumes for America's Birthday Parade. Updated: 42 minutes ago. News 4's Damon Arnold has a look at how...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wish989.com

Crash Involving Four Semis Happened Tuesday on I-57 in Jefferson County

DIX – Interstate 57 at the Dix overpass was closed Tuesday for several hours as crews worked to clean up from a chain-reaction crash between four semi-trucks in a construction area. Illinois State Police reopened I-57 around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with the crash first being reported around 11:30 a.m....
DIX, IL
FOX 2

2,200-gallon asphalt tank burns in Hazelwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Emergency crews responded to a tank explosion Thursday afternoon in Hazelwood, forcing some businesses to evacuate. A 2,200-gallon liquid asphalt tank caught fire at about 11:30 a.m. near James S. McDonnell Boulevard and Byassee Drive, about 4 miles away from St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Authorities said the tank exploded while […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
darnews.com

Injuries reported in Shelby Road accident

At approximately 11:30 a.m., a wreck occurred on Shelby Road in front of 10Box when a Mini Cooper and a Kia Rondo collided, according to staff at the scene. Minor injuries were reported by both drivers. One driver was transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Poplar Bluff Fire Department, Poplar Bluff Police Department and Butler County EMS responded.
kbsi23.com

“Poisonous Plant” spreading through southern Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A poisonous plant may be spreading to southeast Missouri. Poison Hemlock is the name of this deadly plant. It is not common to Missouri but is spreading through southern Illinois. Poison Hemlock is an exotic weed plant in the carrot family. The plant looks similar...
ILLINOIS STATE
kfmo.com

Farmington Man Dies in Crash

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Farmington, 21 year old Levi D. Ray, is dead after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. Highway Patrol reports indicate the wreck took place at 6:15 as a diesel truck, driven by 45 year old Juan Jose Almanza Yepez of Salamanca, Mexico, was headed south on Highway 67, south of Meyer Road. Ray's motorcycle was approaching the truck when the two collided. He was thrown off and struck a unit the diesel was towing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray was wearing a safety device when the accident took place. Almanza Yepez was not injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

