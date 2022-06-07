P.A. RCMP looking for missing 18-year-old man

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in north London in the early hours of Friday morning.Police were called to Ballards Lane, West Finchley, to reports of a fight at around 4am, where they found the victim with neck injuries.He died at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics to revive him, and has not yet been identified.Officers from the Met’s specialist crime command have arrested a 40-year-old man, who remains in custody at a north London police station.We are in the process of identifying him (the victim) so his next of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO