Tredyffrin Township, PA

Global Financial Services Company to Stay in Tredyffrin Township, Lease Part of Its Office Space to New Tenants

 3 days ago

1111 Old Eagle School Road in Tredyffrin Township.Image via 3 Bear Studios.

De Lage Landen Financial Services has chosen to continue occupying its North American headquarters at 1111 Old Eagle School Road in Tredyffrin Township but will lease some of its office space to new tenants, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal

DLL will occupy 84,000 of the 207,000-square-foot building, following an evaluation of how to proceed as hybrid working becomes more popular. Ideally, the company wants the rest of the space to be rented by larger tenants rather than several smaller businesses. 

Additionally, DLL calculated how many employees it expects to utilize the space and will plan to upgrade. 

“For employees to find value in an office environment over remote work, they need access to exceptional technology, attractive and collaborative spaces, amenities, and tools and resources not easily accessed from a home office,” said Bob Hunter, president of DLL’s office equipment unit.

Upgrade ideas include a full-service café, gym, conference center, and lobby area.  

“In other words, the office is no longer just a place to work; it must be a destination,” said Hunter. 

Read more about De Lage Landen Financial Services in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

