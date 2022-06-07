ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, OH

Village of Edgerton works to restore power after lightning strike, train crash

wfft.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDGERTON, Ohio (WFFT) — A village in northwest Ohio's Williams County is currently without power after a lightning strike and train crash early Tuesday morning. Edgerton Mayor Robert Day says a village-wide power outage was caused by lightning that struck a high voltage power line at a substation...

www.wfft.com

