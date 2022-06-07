ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Dustin Stacy assumes the role of President of Bim Group

lanereport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. — Dustin Stacy, formerly the Senior Vice President and Benefits Consultant, has assumed the role of President of Bim Group. Dustin will oversee the operations of the company while maintaining his role of consulting with and advising his employer clients, as well as directing all...

www.lanereport.com

lanereport.com

Employee Profile: Natalie Pitman

Natalie is a Lexington resident who graduated with a B.A. in English from The University of Kentucky. She is currently pursuing her Master’s in Marketing from UK as well. She started working for The Lane Report over two years ago and loves being a Marketing Strategist She is passionate about connecting businesses with The Lane Report’s statewide audience, helping them to achieve their business and marketing goals. She is dedicated to being a marketing partner for your business.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Republic Bancorp appoints two new directors to its board

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Officers and Directors of Republic Bancorp, Inc. and Republic Bank & Trust Company are pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer N. Green and Timothy S. Huval to both Boards. Green is currently Vice President of Global Mergers & Acquisitions for YUM! Brands. Huval is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Thoroughbred expands its integrated service model, adding architectural services: Lexington architect Aaron Bivens, AIA, joins the firm

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Thoroughbred, a Lexington-based design, engineering, and construction firm, announces the addition of Lexington architect Aaron Bivens, AIA, as a principal and the Director of Architecture. Thoroughbred’s architectural division will focus on design-build projects to enhance Thoroughbred’s service offerings for land development and construction clients in multiple economic sectors. Mr. Bivens will lead an architectural services team that will further strengthen Thoroughbred and serve as a bridge between the design and engineering firm and its general contracting company, Hargett Construction. The addition of architectural services places Thoroughbred in a unique position to serve clients every step along the way from project concept to completion.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Greater Louisville Inc. welcomes three new directors to board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Greater Louisville Inc.’s (GLI) board of directors voted in three new local business leaders to serve as directors. Kristen Byrd, regional president, PNC Bank; Rob Cohen, CEO, Bamboo Health; and Jim Joseph, president, UPS Airlines, have each joined the GLI board of directors for a three-year term, filling existing vacancies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
lanereport.com

Greater Louisville Inc. hosts speed pitching event for minority-owned businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As part of its diversity, equity, and inclusion work, Greater Louisville Inc. hosted its inaugural speed pitching event, Breaking the Mold: Progress through Procurement. Over a four-hour span, 29 minority-owned businesses pitched their services and products to 12 GLI-investor corporations in hopes of securing their next contract.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Kentucky REALTORS announces Josh Summers as new Chief Executive Officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky REALTORS Board of Directors is pleased to announce the hiring of Josh D. Summers as its new Chief Executive Officer. The Board met on June 6th to approve the hiring of the new CEO with an effective date of June 16th. Mr. Summers will be taking the helm during Kentucky REALTORS centennial year. He arrives as the Commonwealth has experienced phenomenal growth in the real estate market with signs of a more challenging market ahead. He brings a wealth of experience in association management and leadership.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

DFI Commissioner Charles Vice elected Treasurer of NASCUS

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Charles A. Vice, commissioner of the Public Protection Cabinet’s Department of Financial Institutions, has been elected treasurer for the remaining 2022-23 term of the National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors, or NASCUS. Vice is currently serving on the NASCUS Regulator Board, and as of...
FRANKFORT, KY
lanereport.com

New partnership offers loans and expertise to small business borrowers.

On June 30, small business borrowers in southern Indiana will have a new source of funds for growing their businesses. The ONE Fund and the Small Business Navigator program represent a strategic partnership between One Southern Indiana and the Indiana Small Business Development Center. The program offers business owners an all-inclusive resource for accessing the capital required for start-up and growth initiatives, as well as the education and advising resources necessary to build a strong, strategic and sustainable business.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
wymt.com

USDA brings new Federal program to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has been selected as one of five states to take part in the Rural Partners Network (RPN). The RPN is a new federal program that helps rural community leaders navigate federal resources better, by putting Federal liaison officers in those communities. “We’re looking forward to...
HAZARD, KY
foxlexington.com

University of Kentucky proposes tuition hike, employee raises

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The University of Kentucky is proposing a 2% increase in tuition and mandatory fees in its new budget. If the school’s trustees approve the 2022-2023 budget students would pay $6,429 for the. fall semester. That’s about $124 more than last fall. the budget...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

LIBA kicks off West Louisville Trailblazer’s Video Series

Prominent west Louisville business owners and small business resource providers to be recognized. — The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) will premiere the first in a series of West Louisville Trailblazers short videos highlighting successful businesses on Wednesday, June 15 at 12:00. With the support of AMPED’s Russell Tech Business...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Historic budget plan proposed for University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A historic budget plan for the University of Kentucky will be voted on this month. President Eli Capilouto is proposing a $5.6 billion budget. It will expand student access and increase investments in financial aid that will advance the state. If approved, the plan would raise...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Connecting the dots in gospel style

SOMERSET, Ky. (KT) – Sometimes it takes connecting all the dots for a picture to come into clear view. God can be like that too, putting every dot in place even without us noticing, until they are all connected and we are wowed by the outcome. Jonathan Logan, the...
adairvoice.com

Developer planning retail center for Columbia

A Louisville developer plans to construct a retail center between Dohoney Trace and Burkesville Road with hopes of locating at least six businesses on the property. Florence Browne of Gant Hill and Associates, LLC, a real estate brokerage and advisory firm in Louisville, was in Columbia late last week on behalf of her client, Keystone Development, LLC.
COLUMBIA, KY
wtloam.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Opening of Driver Licensing Regional Office In London

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office in London, adding to a network of offices that provide modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians. The new office is at Carnaby Square Shopping Center, 845 South Main St. Its business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can renew your driver’s licenses or get a REAL ID, which will be needed to board commercial flights, and access military bases and federal buildings starting in May 2023. The Driver Licensing Regional Offices are strategically located across the state to serve residents from any Kentucky county – regardless of where they live – who need to request, replace or renew a driving credential and do not require testing. More than 167,000 Kentuckians have already skipped a trip to a regional office entirely by renewing online or through the mail – options never before available. Kentuckians also have the option of renewing a license for eight years instead of the usual four years. First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional Office. Specific documentation is required.
LONDON, KY
lanereport.com

Thomas More University is launching Esports

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Thomas More University announces the launch of esports, which joins the Saints intercollegiate athletics programs during the 2022-2023 academic year. The program will be part of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE). Esports encompasses competitive, organized video gaming, which has emerged in recent years as one of the world’s most booming business ecosystems.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
wmay.com

Nursing School Receives Huge Endowment From Alum

The St. John’s College of Nursing is paying tribute to an alum who left a substantial bequest to the school upon her death last year. Patricia Ann Sur Hart was a 1955 graduate of the nursing school who worked for several years at St. John’s Hospital before moving to Lexington, Kentucky. She left a $1.25 million endowment to the school for the creation of a scholarship fund.
LEXINGTON, KY

