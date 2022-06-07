Dustin Stacy assumes the role of President of Bim Group

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office in London, adding to a network of offices that provide modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians. The new office is at Carnaby Square Shopping Center, 845 South Main St. Its business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can renew your driver’s licenses or get a REAL ID, which will be needed to board commercial flights, and access military bases and federal buildings starting in May 2023. The Driver Licensing Regional Offices are strategically located across the state to serve residents from any Kentucky county – regardless of where they live – who need to request, replace or renew a driving credential and do not require testing. More than 167,000 Kentuckians have already skipped a trip to a regional office entirely by renewing online or through the mail – options never before available. Kentuckians also have the option of renewing a license for eight years instead of the usual four years. First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional Office. Specific documentation is required.

LONDON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO