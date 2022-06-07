Kansas woman who led female ISIS battalion in Syria pleads guilty

A retired British geologist has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being accused of attempting to smuggle broken pottery out of Iraq.Jim Fitton was detained in March after 12 fragments of pottery from a heritage site in southern Iraq were discovered in his luggage. The verdict handed down to the 66-year-old on Monday shocked the court in Baghdad, according to the Associated Press. “I thought the worst case scenario would be one year, with suspension,” Mr Fitton’s lawyer Thair Soud said, visibly shocked by the decision. He added that he will appeal against the sentence. Reacting to the...

