ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Kansas woman who led female ISIS battalion in Syria pleads guilty

By Holmes Lybrand
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A female ISIS fighter from Kansas who led and trained a unique battalion of over 100 women and children in Syria pleaded guilty in an Alexandria, Virginia, courthouse Tuesday to conspiring to provide support to the terrorist global...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 25

Alex Sedmak
3d ago

why was she allowed to return? the U.S. government really doesn't care about radical Islam at all. but oh no let's all cry because Christians are disagreeing with people and voting. boo hoo.

Reply(2)
15
one is enough
3d ago

is unbelievable how terrorists move so freely around the world committing evil acts thinking we are the bad ones, U.S.of A. be careful with letting people coming in thru the borders....

Reply
11
Derrick Polk
3d ago

I agree with Jillette 20 years in prison is all this Terrorist women gets in prison? when she should be getting at least life! in prison. Regardless of how many children she have she should have thought about being a good citizen and teaching her children the same thing. And how to be a good person and not to commit CRIMINAL ACTS OF TERRORISTS ACTIVITIES no where in the United States or any where else in the world. The young women she trained she knew their young ages that's why she recruited them because she could control and brain wash them. Throw the book at her. life without parole. Keep her many children on the watch list.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Vice

Revealed: CIA-Trained Militia Used US-Made Weapons in Deadly Attack

At least 22 people including 2 children were killed, and dozens more injured, by US-made weapons that were directly supplied to a Somali counter-terrorism force that split and fought internally over control of US-supplied assets, VICE World News can confirm after an independent review of the weapons involved. The deadly...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Tantamount to a death sentence’: British geologist gets 15 years for smuggling in Iraq

A retired British geologist has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being accused of attempting to smuggle broken pottery out of Iraq.Jim Fitton was detained in March after 12 fragments of pottery from a heritage site in southern Iraq were discovered in his luggage. The verdict handed down to the 66-year-old on Monday shocked the court in Baghdad, according to the Associated Press. “I thought the worst case scenario would be one year, with suspension,” Mr Fitton’s lawyer Thair Soud said, visibly shocked by the decision. He added that he will appeal against the sentence. Reacting to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Syria, VA
Daily Mail

Britons Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, who were captured by Russian forces in Mariupol appear in rebel court where they are charged with being mercenaries - amid fears they could face death penalty

Two Britons captured by Russian troops fighting in Ukraine have appeared in a rebel court in territory occupied by pro-Putin rebels. Ex-care worker Aiden Aslin, 28, and Royal Anglian Regiment veteran Shaun Pinner, 48, were captured in mid-April while fighting in the besieged port city of Mariupol. The pair are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Suicide#September 11 Attacks#Violent Crime#The University Of Kansas#The Justice Department
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Last flight' of doomed Russian general caught on video before he died in Ukraine when his SU-25 ground attack aircraft was shot down by anti-aircraft missile

Video of the final moments of a 63-year-old Russian general shot down and killed by Ukrainian forces has emerged today. Major General Kanamat Botashev was part of a two-ship formation flying low over the Donbass region when his £9million aircraft was struck by a surface-to-air missile, according to a report of his funeral in Russian outlet Kommersant.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’

The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
UVALDE, TX
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy