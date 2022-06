VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Summertime activities are in full swing and that means that soon it will be fair season. Activities relating to this year’s Vigo County Fair will take place from July 8-17 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. There will be a $5 parking fee at the gate with tickets for all fair events available for purchase at the ticket office.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO