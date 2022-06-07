ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Gates are reopened on Teater's Road in Crook County by court order

By Jason Chaney
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Teaters Road provides a direct connection between Highway 380 north to the BLM North Fork Crooked River area and the Ochoco National Forest.

Seven years after a portion of Teaters Road was closed to the public, the widely used road has been reopened following a new court order.

A federal district court issued an order on May 17, requiring Waibel Ranches to allow the public and the government the use of Teaters Road. The BLM Prineville District announced Wednesday that the gates blocking Teaters Road were opened that day and will remain open in line with the federal court's order.

Teaters Road provides a direct connection between Highway 380 north to the BLM North Fork Crooked River area and the Ochoco National Forest. BLM officials point out that these areas provide numerous recreational opportunities and are important for timber production. Teaters Road also provides the only public access to a 160-acre island parcel of BLM-administered public land.

About five miles of Teaters Road crosses Waibel Ranches, and in May 2015, the property owner closed access to that portion of the road due to consistent litter, poaching and trespassing problems. The BLM in response pushed to reopen the road, prompting an eventual agreement between the two parties that included construction of a new portion of road that would bypass the west end of the Waibel Ranches property.

Construction of the new road, which opened in August 2017, was facilitated by Waibel Ranches at their own expense. The property owner agreed to donate the road to Crook County, which would keep the road as a local access road going forward.

"Maintaining legal, public access to public lands is important to the BLM," said acting District Manager Mike Decker. "The court's order restores public access to well-loved recreation destinations and important timber production areas."

BLM officials note that the ability of the public to use Teaters Road will be welcome news for those affected by the temporary closure of the Forest Service 42 Road.

Prineville District officials expressed appreciation for the support the agency has received from both the public and many key partners throughout the effort to restore access to Teaters Road. Those partners include the United States Attorney's Office, Ochoco National Forest, Crook County Court, Oregon Hunters Association and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

"Protection of public access to our public lands is a top priority of the county court," said Crook County Judge Seth Crawford. "We appreciate all of the people who have worked so hard to reopen Teaters Road, especially our local BLM office."

BLM officials are urging the public to be respectful when using Teaters Road to access the federal public lands, stressing that it is bordered by private land owned by Waibel Ranches and members of the public should drive slowly and be mindful of the presence of cattle.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Water Bank pilot project breaks ground, hits barriers

Effort to share water between districts reveals obstacles irrigators pledge to tackle. Players in the Deschutes River Basin got creative with centuries-old water laws this year as two irrigation districts took a step toward sharing water. Patrons in the Central Oregon Irrigation District leased water from about 90 acres to North Unit Irrigation District, far short of the 1,200-acre limit COID set. That could mean up to 387 acre feet of additional water for North Unit, depending on how the drought limits water to COID. At first glance, that may not seem like a success — but that depends on how you measure success.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
bendsource.com

Proposed Managed Camp Has a Site

The Bend City Council approved the first planning phase of a managed village for the unhoused at its regular meeting on June 1. If approved after Phase 1 the village will consist of 20 Pallet-brand structures on about 2 acres of land leased from the Desert Streams Church on 27th Street.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Shutoff Shutdown Shut Down

The Bend utilities department will resume water shutoffs for delinquent payments on July 1, after two years of allowing people who hadn't paid their bills to keep drawing City water. City Manager Eric King issued an emergency declaration suspending water service shutoffs in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The order was due to expire on June 30, 2021, but technical difficulties forced utility director Mike Buettner to extended the order for another year.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm
KTVZ News Channel 21

Searchers recover body from Crooked River believed to be missing Bend-area man, DCSO says

Searchers recovered a man’s body from the Crooked River at the Ogden Wayside north of Terrebonne on Monday that matches the description of a 36-year-old Bend-area man last seen when he was dropped off in the area six days earlier, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers recover body from Crooked River believed to be missing Bend-area man, DCSO says appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Fentanyl traffickers from Clackamas County arrested for trafficking drugs in Central Oregon

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team arrests Clackamas couple who are believed to supply the Central Oregon region with illegal drugsTwo Clackamas County residents who are believed to be trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon were arrested during a traffic stop in Redmond Wednesday. According to a police report, on June 1, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE) concluded a short-term investigation with the arrest of Johnny Stavrakis, age 39, and his wife, Martha Stavrakis, age 42, both of Gladstone. During a concurrent investigation, drug agents identified the husband and wife as fentanyl traffickers in the Central...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Redo for Madras First Thursday

Downpours and lightning cancelled the first event, vendors restage for this Thursday. Halfway through setting up for the Madras First Thursday event on June 2, a downpour drenched the vendors. When she saw lightning strike, organizer Angela Rhodes decided to call off the outdoor portion of the event. "I took all the cones out of the parking lot soaked in rain," said Rhodes. Instead, vendors agreed to return this week, to hold the First Thursday on the second Thursday, June 9.
MADRAS, OR
Portland, OR
