If you're getting married, the festivities usually start with the engagement party. It's a great excuse to get an engagement party dress, something that makes you feel beautiful and excited to put it on. Since you're getting married, we usually like the idea of wearing a white engagement dress, but again, it's your party, so you can wear whatever you like; we also found blue and black dresses that would make perfect picks. Whether your dream engagement dress is a sexy slip, an embellished maxi, or even a cool jumpsuit, we found it for you. Pick up these 14 engagement party dresses for the bride, and thank us later.

