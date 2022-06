Host tells what to expect during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Visitors to Wisconsin’s Farm Technology Days can expect a few changes this year. Dennis and Susie Roehl operate the host farm, and Dennis tells Brownfield this year’s event is bringing back forage field demonstrations. He says, “Our demonstrations are going to be cutting in the morning, and merging and chopping will all be before noon, and then in the afternoon it will be raking, baling, and wrapping the bales.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO