Michigan State

Video shows 12-year-old robbing gas station, firing gun

By CNN
 3 days ago
A 12-year-old was taken into custody after robbing a gas...

Comments / 110

Joe
3d ago

someone has to tell this young man that 12 year olds are not legally allowed to carry a firearm... if he only knew it was illegal this would not have happened.

Karen Bosco
3d ago

Once again, where are the parents of the child. Obviously you can see his lack of discipline, concern for other individuals, and downright disrespect for other human beings. That kid should be disciplined from the time of birth perhaps this wouldn’t of happened

Jerry Smith
3d ago

Just st curious how many days I'm going to see this same article. The kid is a menace to society and needs terminated, end of story

The Independent

Suspect uses hidden gun to fatally shoot police officer who uncuffed him to let him smoke

A suspect used a hidden gun to shoot and kill a police officer who let him go outside a station to smoke during questioning.Gary Rowland, 30, was arrested in Kentucky last month on drugs and firearms warrants and was accused of violating the terms of his parole.Officials say he was being interviewed following his arrest at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, when he asked if he could go outside the building to smoke.It was then that he allegedly pulled out the concealed weapon and killed Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash.“While smoking, Mr Rowland produced a handgun, which had...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Daily Beast

8-Year-Old Killed on Vacation in South Carolina by Man Randomly Firing at Cars, Police Say

A third-grader from New Hampshire was killed while on vacation with his family in South Carolina after being fatally struck by a man who was firing a gun randomly at passing cars, authorities said. Quarius Naqua Dunham, 8, was hit in the neck while riding in his family’s vehicle near Florence on Saturday. He died at a hospital on Monday. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the boy’s death. The suspected shooter, Charles Montgomery Allen, also struck the 8-year-old’s father in the leg in what authorities have described as a random shooting spree. “Investigators allege that Allen fired multiple random rounds at passing vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The mayor of Portsmouth, where the boy and his family lived, expressed shock at the news in comments to NBC Boston. “You go on vacation to make memories that last a lifetime with your kids, and for this tragedy to befall this family, I was just sick to my stomach,” Mayor Deaglan McEachern said.
FLORENCE, SC
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Charleston Press

Teenager accidently shot to death by his girlfriend on Sunday, the girl was arrested, police

Chesterfield County, South Carolina – Accidental shooting on Sunday was fatal for a teenager in Chesterfield County, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, 15-year-old boy was accidently shot by his girlfriend at a home in Mount Croghan and the boy died due to the injuries suffered in the incident. The girl, who reportedly pulled the trigger by mistake, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Daily Beast

Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops

At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
RACINE, WI
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Three juvenile inmates, 17, 17 and 15, who escaped Louisiana jail and 'went on the run with female security officer, 21,' are surrounded in Texas motel car park and arrested

Three juvenile inmates who escaped a Louisiana detention center with the apparent help of a female security officer have been found and apprehended in Texas. The inmates - TyJuan Lafitte and Jeremiah Durham, both 17, and 15-year-old NaVaraya Lane - escaped the Ware Youth Detention Center in Coushatta, Louisiana early in the morning on Saturday, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office had said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

911 dispatcher to be fired after asking caller why she was whispering as Buffalo shooting unfolded around her

A 911 dispatcher is set to be fired after asking a supermarket worker why she was whispering as the Buffalo mass shooting unfolded around her.Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at Tops Friendly Markets, called the emergency services as the violence which killed 10 people took place.Now city authorities are investigating the incident as Ms Rogers says the dispatcher hung up on her and officials say they plan to sack the worker later this month.“I proceeded to whisper because I didn’t know how many people there were in the store or anything, I didn’t want to be heard,” Ms...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Wisconsin schoolgirl, 12, charged after off-duty cop knelt on her neck while breaking up fight

A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl, who was pictured on the ground as a Kenosha police officer working security at her middle school knelt on her neck, has been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the March incident.The events unfolded after the girl and another student got into a fight in the cafeteria of Lincoln Middle School. Kenosha Police Officer Shawn Guetschow, a four-year veteran of the force, was off duty and working part-time security at the school at the time; when he intervened to break up the fight, he attempted to restrain the 12-year-old and was captured on cellphone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Armed female bystander kills man firing at party in West Virginia

A US woman has fatally shot a man who opened fire on a crowd of people with a semi-automatic rifle in Charleston, West Virginia. Dennis Butler, a 37-year-old with an extensive criminal history, was killed after he targeted a group of around 40 people attending a birthday party. Police spokesman...
CHARLESTON, WV
insideedition.com

4-Year-Old Carjack Victim Calls Mom From Back Seat: 'Some Dude Is Driving Daddy's Car'

A nimble 4-year-old boy called his mother from the back seat of his dad's car to report that he had been carjacked and didn't know where he was, authorities said. The child had been left in his father's vehicle with the engine running while his dad ran into a store, police said. That's when an unidentified man jumped inside and drove off, according to Memphis authorities.
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Mail

Pupils hide under desks as knife-wielding gang storm secondary school grounds - before armed cops arrest three teenagers for carrying a blade

Children were reportedly ordered to hide under their desks at school after knife-wielding gang stormed the grounds earlier today. Armed police arrested three teenagers after the incident plunged the Birmingham secondary school into lockdown. Police officers swarmed the grounds around the North Birmingham Academy in every parents 'worst nightmare' this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
