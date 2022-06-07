JUST LISTED IN LEWES! 34389 Skyler Drive

Route 226-13169 Holly Tree Rd, Ellendale, DE 19941 ~ Large old Victorian home that was moved to this lot many years ago. Owners have done many updates to the home since then. Home has 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full and 1 Half bath. Home has a a big enclosed porch on the back of the home . Extra space off downstairs bedroom for that perfect office. Large Garage with a shed on each side for extra storage. They also have an additional storage building on the property that will remain . Sellers are putting a brand new well on the property prior to settlement. Big backyard with gorgeous trees and a view of the horses near by. Home sit on one half acre plus. See this one today!
The Overfalls Foundation will host Rock the Boat, a gala fundraiser, from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, at Baywood Greens Ballroom. Guests will enjoy live music and dancing to the upbeat tunes of the popular band Hot Sauce, heavy hors d'oeuvres, cake and a cash bar. There will also be a live auction of exciting items and experiences such as a night for two at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City that includes dinner, accommodations, and a show. Tickets go on sale on Saturday, July 16, via Eventbrite.
Leadership Techniques LLC celebrated its move to Delaware with a Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting May 24. Having formed the company in Frederick, Md., in 2010, co-founders Dave Newman and Lisa Hammer recently relocated Leadership Techniques LLC and their families to Delaware, a move they describe as a dream come true. They love the area and feel confident that their unique team approach to leadership training will be a huge hit in the First State.
Rehoboth Beach officials have announced there will be no kayak rental service this year at its Grove Park canal dock. The dock took years to come to fruition and was spearheaded by the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association. Through a number of different funding sources – private donations and grants – the organization raised about $1 million for the project. The city contributed nearly $300,000 and also took over control of the project once construction began in April 2020. The city officially opened the dock in May 2021.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Today marks the final day of restaurant week in the Rehoboth Lewes area. all week long restaurants offered special items at a discount looking to draw in new customers during what could be a slower week coming up. This year’s event is the first time restaurant week...
Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware. Interesting fishing report there seems to be an abundance of menhaden in delaware bay right now. Jul 16, 2021 rehoboth beach. I was down on tuesday around 3pm and saw about 50 fish caught in the hour i was there. Alternate names for this lake include nobles pond. The most popular species caught here are summer flounder, spot croaker, and striped bass.
Sussex County Association of REALTORS® is pleased to announce the offering of the National Association of REALTORS® Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) designation course to take place on Wednesday, June 29th, and Thursday, June 30th, between the hours of 9 AM to 4 PM on location at SCAOR’s main office located at 23407 Park Ave, in Georgetown.
Shoppers awaiting the opening of the new Redner's Fresh Market in the Vineyards off Route 9 near Lewes will have to wait a few more months. A fall grand opening is being planned, according to Eric White, director of Redner's marketing and communications in Reading, Pa. Although the exterior construction...
The dearth of qualified help here at the beach continues to take its toll. One of our newer Rehoboth restaurants went out of business last year because the stress of keeping the doors open was too much when other issues befell the owners’ family. Laptop warriors can proselytize all they want, but things can get up close and personal when misfortune comes to our friends and neighbors who are doing their best just to stay afloat.
Southern Delaware is home to some of DC’s favorite beach destinations. With five family-friendly destinations to choose from, it can be hard to narrow the choices and pick which beach town is just right for your family. From kid-friendly eats to rainy day fun, we rounded up the best family activities in each destination to help you make the best choice. Once you settle on your home base, be sure to check out our guides to near-by Reboboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island for more fun things to see and do in Southern Delaware. For more information on Lewes, read on.
LINKWOOD, Md., and CAMDEN, Del. - On Friday morning, a few communities passed a psychological milestone: gas stations starting to sell self serve regular unleaded for more than five dollars per gallon. "It's crazy! Where's the economy going?," said Lesley Leibensperger as she and her family purchased just a few...
DELAWARE – Real estate associations in Delaware came together during the 2022 National REALTOR® Volunteer Days to donate 598 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Delaware. Monetary donations of more than $2,000 will also be contributed to the Food Bank. Between June 6-9, 2022, REALTORS® and...
With an eye toward a spring 2024 opening, Cambria Hotels held a groundbreaking ceremony June 2 for the company’s first Delaware location near Rehoboth Beach. Named Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach, the new 114-room, four-story building is located off Route 24, on an open parcel of land between Delaware Eye Institute and Beebe Healthcare’s Rehoboth campus.
After a little more than two years in business, the Fox Hole in Milton has closed. Founder Kristen Latham said the building at 102 Federal St. was sold and the restaurant could no longer afford to pay the rent. She said the Fox Hole’s brunch menu, served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., has been integrated into Latham's main restaurant, The Dough Bar. In addition, Latham said, the four most popular menu items from the Fox Hole – chicken milanese, steak and frites, scallops and shrimp, and pork chop – will be incorporated into the Dough Bar’s menu in July.
Summer dining is all about enjoying refreshing salads, fruity drinks, and fresh seafood, and you'll find some of the best summer dining experiences at the local restaurants in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Here are a few of the best restaurants this coastal town has to offer and why they are ideal for summer dining.
The Little Garden Gallery team at Inland Bays Garden Center, 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford, welcomes wooden art by Travis Bower just in time for Father’s Day gift giving. A science teacher in the Indian River School District, Bower describes his art as a connection to the natural world.
Sussex County officials are joining with the Lewes Board of Public Works to conduct a long-range study on the future of Lewes' wastewater treatment facility. At its May 24 meeting, council voted to provide $124,250 for 50% of the cost of the study to be performed by consultant engineering group GHD.
Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Capt. Carl Phelps officially filed to run for the 14th House District June 8 at the Sussex County Department of Elections. Phelps, a Republican, will be running in November against Democrat Peter Schwartzkopf, who has held this seat since 2003. When asked about his motivation...
NORFOLK, Va. — On the deck of the Kalmar Nyckel, every line and command comes with a piece of history and purpose. “They’re beautiful and romantic, but they look like old boats," Ship Captain Lauren Morgans said. Fare weather and fare winds greeted the replica of the Swedish...
This is Concierge Confidential, a series in which we learn about a city’s best-kept secrets from people who specialize in exactly that: long-serving concierges from the best hotels in town. Less than two hours from Washington, D.C., is the Tidewater Inn, which began its life on this spot in...
Comments / 0