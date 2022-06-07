ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Here’s What To Add To Your Summer Wishlist, According To A Fashion Insider

By Irina Grechko
Refinery29
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith two weeks until the official start of summer, there's no better time to refresh your seasonal wardrobe. Not sure whether to invest in a classic essential like a white tank top or a more spotlight-stealing style from 2022's fashion roster, like a corset or micro mini skirt? With this in...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

The Shoe of the Summer Is Here, and It's a Podiatrist-Approved Grandma Sandal

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My pug is constantly licking at my ankles and I never realized why until I Googled it the other day. Turns out, she thinks I'm injured, not delicious, and is trying to heal me the best way she knows how. It's embarrassing to admit but I can see why she'd think that. My ankles and heels have battle wounds from platform sandals, vintage cowboy boots, and any other type of impractical footwear you can think of.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Fashion Design#Luxury Fashion#Strapless Dress#White Dress Shop
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Stars in Tory Burch’s Ad Campaign for Its Iconic Miller Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney is starring in Tory Burch’s new digital advertising campaign for the iconic Miller sandals. As reported, the 24-year-old actress was tapped as Burch’s ambassador for the brand’s handbags and shoes in April.  More from WWDBackstage at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Fall 2019 Fashion Trends From the Runway In the new campaign entitled “Show Me Your Millers,” Sweeney wears the brand’s iconic, cult-favorite Miller sandals. First designed in the early Aughts, the Miller sandals are shown on Sweeney as she hits the road in a baby-blue vintage convertible....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Shakira Brings Y2K Style Inspo to the Red Carpet in Red Ribbon Top, Skinny Jeans & Towering Stiletto Boots for NBCU Upfront

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shakira kept it casual on the red carpet today for NBCUniversal Upfront in New York. For the media presentation event, the 45-year-old channeled a mid-Y2K vibe with her skinny jeans and casual on-the-clock ensemble. She posed for the camera in a red strapless top with a semi-sweetheart neckline. The shirt featured pleated detailing with overlapping materials and a long ribbon that draped down her front side. She matched the cropped top with a...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Russell Wilson Can’t Rush Ciara From Admiring Her Tiger Stripe Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one’s going to get in Ciara’s way when it comes to a fashionable selfie — that includes her husband, Russell Wilson. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) “When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” the singer captioned an Instagram post today, noting that her NFL star husband was in a hurry.  The style icon wore a multi-colored tiger-print bodycon dress with cutouts in...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Summer 2022

Summer dress season is quickly approaching and nothing says warm weather quite like a maxi dress. The easy-to-throw-on style is a summer wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. And right now, Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of summer dresses, and you don't have to wait for Prime Day 2022 to find the maxi dress of your dreams.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
Parade

Revamp Your Closet! Shop the 25 Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Clothing Deals

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer season, and it’s also when the annual Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale takes place. It’s often the first weekend where people make an effort to unplug from work, connect with friends, and prepare for the excitement of the months ahead. If you’re a savvy online shopper or a fan of Nordstrom–the Venn diagram of which is basically a circle–you’ll know it’s also one of the best times to save big at the retailer. With deals up to 60% off on all of your favorite go-to brands from Free People and Topshop to Treasure & Bond and BP., it’s an opportunity to revamp your wardrobe without breaking the bank. There are also select scores on some premium and designer labels like Rebecca Taylor, VINCE, and Ganni. The sale runs through June 6th but you’ll want to shop sooner to snag your preferred sizes. Ahead, shop 25 trending styles that both your closet and budget will thank you for during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nina Dobrev Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Cutout Dress & Strappy Sandals With Shaun White at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Shaun White and Nina Dobrev made their red carpet debut in style. The Olympian and the “Vampire Diaries” alum hit the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in London on Thursday. Though the couple has been together for two years, this was the first time they walked the red carpet together. The star-studded premiere included other familiar faces like Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm and even Prince William and Kate Middleton. To the glamorous event, Dobrev wore an ivory floor-length gown from Givenchy. The sleek dress featured a slit along the leg, a cutout in the bodice...
CELEBRITIES
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Shoppers Say These Sleek $30 Sandals Are a Must for Vacation

When you're traveling during the warmer months, a good pair of sandals is essential. Footwear that's comfortable and easy to walk in all day is hard enough to find as it is, let alone options that are stylish and versatile enough to be worn day or night. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a pair of Skechers sandals that are ultra-cushioned and easy on the feet, as well suitable for both casual and dressy occasions thanks to some embellished details. And right now, the sandals are on sale for as little as $30, so there's no better time to add them to your summer wardrobe.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Jill Biden Makes First Lady Debut on ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover in Elegant Dresses & Classic Heels

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Jill Biden has landed her second major fashion magazine cover in under a year, as the newest covergirl for Harpers Bazaar’s June/July 2022 issue — which also marks the first time in the magazine’s history that a first lady has appeared on its cover. The fashion within her Philadelphia-set editorial is sharp and streamlined — but from Biden, we’d expect nothing less. The first lady’s primary cover features her in a navy skirt suit by Ralph Lauren, which includes a knee-length skirt and fitted blazer with a cowl neckline. Accessorizing her attire are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Chooses Classic Style in Black Trousers, White Tank Top and Chunky Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes mastered mixing classic styles and trendy pieces at her latest outing. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum celebrated the opening of Mango’s new NYC flagship store at an intimate dinner at iconic SoHo hotspot Balthazar on Wednesday night. She attended the event alongside other celebrities and fashion influencers like Tommy Dorfman, Annabelle Wallis and Camille Charrière. To the opening, Holmes wore a white knit sleeveless top with an open back paired with black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Serves Sleek Style in Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit & Criss-Cross Stiletto Sandals at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish made a sleek style statement at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear” held at the El Captain Theatre on Wednesday night. The “Toy Story” spinoff follows Buzz Lightyear as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. Chris Evans and Keke Palmer also star in the film, which officially hits theaters on June 17. Haddish wore a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit to the star-studded affair. The garment was complete with long breezy sleeves, ruched detailing on the chest and balloon pants. The Emmy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Clashes Colors in Cropped Cardigan, Pink Pants & Pointy Pumps at Dior Men’s 2023 Spring Show

Click here to read the full article. Winnie Harlow put a classy and sophisticated finish on a menswear-inspired ensemble while attending the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 collection show in Venice, Calif., on Thursday. The Canadian supermodel showed off her fashion credentials in an utterly-chic outfit that oozed spring style. Harlow clashed colors by pairing a vibrant red cardigan with pink corduroy pants. The button-down sweater featured multicolored panels and a cropped hemline. The socialite topped the look off with bone straight hair, an embellished ombré shoulder bag by the French label and a gold statement choker necklace. As for footwear, the “America’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Megan Fox Nails the Summer Date Look in a Crop Top and Split-Hem Jeans

Megan Fox turned to a perennial warm-weather staple for a recent lunch date with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, at Nobu in Malibu, CA. While out on Sunday, June 5, the actress wore a fitted brown crop top with long sleeves and a plunging neckline by Australia-based label Staple & Hue. The sensual garment exuded a sense of carefree confidence that is characteristic of Fox's personal style and also showcases how she emphasizes comfort in a contemporary summer date look. She teamed the top with light-wash, high-rise EB Denim jeans in a slightly baggy fit for a laid-back vibe. The denim silhouette featured split hems, allowing for a view of her heels: Bottega Veneta's Mesh Pumps ($1,100) in white. Fox kept her makeup relatively simple with a pink lip and blush, styling her dark hair into loose waves. A white crossbody bag completed her semidressy outfit and matched her heels.
MALIBU, CA
Footwear News

Megan Fox Poses in Disco Bralette, Dramatic Dresses & Sleek Heels for New Boohoo ‘Megan 2.0’ Collection Release

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Fox is growing her presence in the fashion world this season, thanks to her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the UK-based fast fashion retailer have joined forces on a second sleek collection, which launches today. The collection encompasses a wide range of over 40 pieces, from chainmail sequin tops to cutout dresses and wide-leg denim, that aim to share Fox’s empowering views on fashion. It’s also size-inclusive, with pieces available in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Is Typically Chic for Dance Rehearsal in Crop Top, Leggings & Retro Air Jordan Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez has continued to share her love for all things sporty as she stepped out in low-top Air Jordan Retro 1 “White Metallic Gold” sneakers. Seen around her dance studio yesterday in Los Angeles, her style met the occasion. To contrast her crisp white shoes, she went for an all-black attire. Lopez styled her sneakers with a zip-up long-sleeve cropped jacket and high-waisted black leggings. For her accessories, she kept it simple, deciding...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy