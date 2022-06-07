Here’s What To Add To Your Summer Wishlist, According To A Fashion Insider

Megan Fox turned to a perennial warm-weather staple for a recent lunch date with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, at Nobu in Malibu, CA. While out on Sunday, June 5, the actress wore a fitted brown crop top with long sleeves and a plunging neckline by Australia-based label Staple & Hue. The sensual garment exuded a sense of carefree confidence that is characteristic of Fox's personal style and also showcases how she emphasizes comfort in a contemporary summer date look. She teamed the top with light-wash, high-rise EB Denim jeans in a slightly baggy fit for a laid-back vibe. The denim silhouette featured split hems, allowing for a view of her heels: Bottega Veneta's Mesh Pumps ($1,100) in white. Fox kept her makeup relatively simple with a pink lip and blush, styling her dark hair into loose waves. A white crossbody bag completed her semidressy outfit and matched her heels.
