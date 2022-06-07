Crews working to repair damaged bridge day after 16-year-old killed in Brays Bayou crash

Drivers are being asked to slow down as crews work to repair a bridge in east Houston after a vehicle plunged off it on Monday.

Houston public works said crews had to replace 140 feet of handrail on the bridge along Broadway and Hockley over Brays Bayou after the deadly crash left the guardrail damaged.

Officials said the repairs would continue into next week.

A 16-year-old Milby High School student died in the crash. Her body was pulled from the bayou several hours after the vehicle went into the water.

The victim was one of three teens who were occupants of a black BMW that authorities say was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, took out a guardrail, and went off a bridge in the 100 block of Broadway near Hockley Street just after 1 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy in the back seat was able to free himself from the car and swim to safety. A 17-year-old girl in the passenger seat was rescued by paramedics and transported to an area hospital in stable condition, Houston police said.

The HPD dive team recovered the 16-year-old driver's body in the bayou. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old boy fled the scene, but police said officers eventually talked to him.

"With teenagers, I'm sure there was a lot of panic, and we need to piece that together to determine what happened from the time of the incident to when we spoke to them," said HPD Commander Megan Howard.