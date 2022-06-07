ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals in contact with Robert Alford as they look for cornerback help

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

The Cardinals had Robert Alford in for a visit shortly after free agency opened in March, but nothing happened on the contract front with a player who appeared in 13 games with the team last year....

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Spanos family calls Dea Spanos Berberian’s allegations “false and provocative”

Dea Spanos Berberian has filed another lawsuit aimed at wresting control of the NFL franchise the family owns. Her three siblings are not thrilled with the situation. “It is unfortunate that our sister Dea, who clearly has no interest in continuing to participate in the family’s business, has resorted to false and provocative charges in an attempt to impose her will on the rest of the family,” the families of Alexis Spanos Ruhl, Michael Spanos, and Dean Spanos said in a joint statement, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “The three of us and our children, representing more than 75% of the family and its ownership of its business, stand united in support of our parents’ and grandparents’ wishes, including as to the continued ownership and operation of the Chargers.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

49ers-Deebo situation gets more clarity with Rams' Kupp deal

The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday rewarded their triple-crown-winning wide receiver with a new contract. And while the 49ers might not like the idea of trying to figure out a way to contain Cooper Kupp for five more seasons, it further brings into focus what it should require to keep their own All-Pro receiver under contract for a while.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers rookie Jackson surprised Bosa with 'impressive' trait

SANTA CLARA — After only two practices, Nick Bosa has been impressed by 49ers' 2022 second-round draft pick Drake Jackson. The rookie pass rusher has already been using Bosa and the defensive line room as a resource, but Jackson’s enthusiasm isn’t the only thing that the Pro Bowl pass rusher has taken note of. The USC product has physical attributes that caught Bosa by surprise.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: I expect Lamar Jackson to be at mandatory minicamp

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not been attending Baltimore’s voluntary OTAs over the last few weeks. But head coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday that he’s expecting Jackson to be at mandatory minicamp next week. “I know he’s working hard. Lamar Jackson’s a hard worker, so I’m not...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
NBC Sports

49ers' minicamp notes: Lance throws two long TDs on Day 2

SANTA CLARA — Without his top pass catchers on the field, Trey Lance let it rip on Day 2 of 49ers' mandatory minicamp. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Danny Gray all sat out of team drills on Wednesday and Jauan Jennings was on the field in a very limited amount of snaps. Lance still had a productive practice, including airing out the ball with two back-to-back deep completions during 7-on-7 work.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lions’ John Penisini announces his retirement

John Penisini, a Lions 2020 draft pick, has abruptly announced his retirement. “I have made the decision to retire from football,” Penisini wrote on Instagram. “I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me. For my family, friends, teammates, coaches and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys.”
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Is Jack Del Rio secure in his position with the Commanders?

From a Tuesday tweet to a Wednesday morning doubling down to an apparently forced Wednesday afternoon mea culpa, Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio finds himself in a self-made mess. Yes, he has the right to speak his mind. But the First Amendment guarantees freedom from governmental consequences for most...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football
NBC Sports

Dolphins sign Porter Gustin

The Dolphins announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday, including an addition to their defensive line group. Defensive end Porter Gustin is the newest member of Miami’s defense. No terms of his deal were announced. Gustin played in 26 games and made four starts for the Browns over...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Sports

Lance talks to Deebo 'a ton,' glad to have him around team again

Slowly but surely, the band is getting back together. 49ers superstars Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa returned to the field this week for mandatory minicamp at Levi's Stadium. Samuel, of course, made his first appearance with the team since requesting a trade out of San Francisco earlier in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Vikings waive Gabe Brkic

At least for now, the Vikings have determined a winner of their kicking competition. Minnesota has waived Gabe Brkic, the team announced on Friday. That leaves Greg Joseph as the only kicker currently on the roster. The Vikings signed Brkic as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma on May...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Jason Pierre-Paul visiting the Ravens

Free agency has been quiet for veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, but he’s making a visit today. Pierre-Paul is in Baltimore to see the Ravens, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul has spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers after playing eight seasons before that...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Report: Devante Bond to miss season after knee injury at Cowboys OTAs

Linebacker Devante Bond‘s bid to have a role on the Cowboys defense this season has reportedly come to an end. Bond injured his knee at a recent Cowboys OTA practice and Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that it will require a surgical repair. Per the report, the recovery from that surgery will keep Bond out for the entire 2022 season.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Sports

Allen doesn't get the 'terrible reputation' that follows Wentz

Jonathan Allen is fully aware of what people say about Carson Wentz, but for Allen, what he's witnessed from the quarterback thus far doesn't match up with people's views of the passer. "I think the thing that's bad about the NFL is how reputations can be built through the media,"...
NFL
NBC Sports

Chiefs sign fourth-rounder Joshua Williams

The Chiefs got another one of their draft picks under contract on Thursday. The NFL’s daily transaction wire brought word that the they have signed fourth-round pick Joshua Williams. Williams is the ninth of the team’s picks to agree to their rookie deal and second-round wideout Skyy Moore is the only remaining unsigned pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

What's next for Giants' Bart after demotion to minors

SAN FRANCISCO -- The next step for Joey Bart is to catch a breather. The Giants want him to take a step back and mentally reset after a rough two-month stretch at the big level, and then it's back to work. Bart's demotion to Triple-A after Tuesday night's game was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

New NFL WR rankings should have Eagles fans pumped

Howie Roseman went out and seriously upgraded the Eagles' wide receiver room on Draft night when he added A.J. Brown in a trade with the Titans. The move, along with the rest of Roseman's excellent offseason, took the Birds' window and moved it from "the future" to "right now". At...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy