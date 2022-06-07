ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex fisherman breaks 44-year state record for largest carp caught in the Chesapeake

An Essex fisherman broke a 44-year-old state record for largest carp caught in the Chesapeake Bay.

Logan Kurhmann hooked a 49-pounder on June 4, while bass fishing in the Susquehanna Flats area.

The catch surprised Kurhmann. He initially thought it was a flathead or blue catfish.

“We’ve seen some really big ones up in the Flats but we’ve never seen one this big ever,” Kurhmann said. “The bass fishing wasn’t great but this made my week.”

The previous record of 44.4 pounds was held by Jimmy Lake with a fish caught off Morgantown Beach in 1978.

The department maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions – Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal and Invasive – and awards plaques to anglers who achieve record catches. Fish caught from privately-owned, fee-fishing waters are not eligible for record consideration.

Anglers reporting a potential record catch should call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325. The fish should be immersed in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be checked, confirmed and certified by the department.

