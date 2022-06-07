Here’s to You, Mrs. Robinson! Candy Shop with Nostalgic Sweets, New Treats Opens in Kennett Square

Mrs. Robinson’s Sweets & Treats is located at 131 East State Street in Kennett Square. Image via Dylan Francis, Troubled Genius Media.

Mrs. Robinson’s Sweets & Treats, a new candy shop in Kennett Square, is guaranteed to become a favorite spot for those with a sweet tooth, writes Tara Smith for the Daily Local News.

The old-fashioned shop offers both nostalgic candy and new favorites, including Necco Wafers, Double Bubble, Pop Rocks, Mallo Cups, and Charleston Chew.

Marlene Robinson, who also owns the adjacent Mrs. Robinson’s Tea Shop, did not think twice about renting the space when it became available.

“Its unique window has such old-world charm that when I had the chance to rent it, I couldn’t resist,” she said. “Initially, I wasn’t sure what to do with it. I just knew it deserved a special story for its next chapter.”

Having a candy store next to her tea place seemed like a good idea.

Robinson and her business partner, Doug Rae, have transformed the shop into a sensory wonderland with bright colors, lovely aromas, and nostalgic flavors.

“Everyone who comes in smiles — from the oldest to the youngest,” said Rae.