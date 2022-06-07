ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Here’s to You, Mrs. Robinson! Candy Shop with Nostalgic Sweets, New Treats Opens in Kennett Square

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUGsx_0g3Ngosy00
Mrs. Robinson’s Sweets & Treats is located at 131 East State Street in Kennett Square.Image via Dylan Francis, Troubled Genius Media.

Mrs. Robinson’s Sweets & Treats, a new candy shop in Kennett Square, is guaranteed to become a favorite spot for those with a sweet tooth, writes Tara Smith for the Daily Local News

The old-fashioned shop offers both nostalgic candy and new favorites, including Necco Wafers, Double Bubble, Pop Rocks, Mallo Cups, and Charleston Chew.

Marlene Robinson, who also owns the adjacent Mrs. Robinson’s Tea Shop, did not think twice about renting the space when it became available. 

“Its unique window has such old-world charm that when I had the chance to rent it, I couldn’t resist,” she said. “Initially, I wasn’t sure what to do with it. I just knew it deserved a special story for its next chapter.” 

Having a candy store next to her tea place seemed like a good idea. 

Robinson and her business partner, Doug Rae, have transformed the shop into a sensory wonderland with bright colors, lovely aromas, and nostalgic flavors. 

“Everyone who comes in smiles — from the oldest to the youngest,” said Rae. 

Read more about Mrs. Robinson’s Sweets & Treats in the Daily Local News

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Wendy's Reveals Limited-Time Frosty for Summer

Wendy's is setting the summer off right with a limited-time Strawberry Frosty. The company announced this week that the strawberry malt treat will be available at locations across the nation. This will be its first widespread release in the U.S. Wendy's debuted its Strawberry Frosty last spring in Canada with...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Get a Free Happy Meal from McDonald's Any Day in June

Fast food, by its nature, is ready quickly. If that's not fast enough for you since you have to go to the restaurant, you can get it even faster by ordering that drive-thru lunch for delivery. (At least, getting it fast is the idea before something goes wrong like your meal getting stuck on the wrong side of a parade.)
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Kennett Square, PA
Lifestyle
City
Kennett Square, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Kennett Square, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
City
Robinson Township, PA
Teressa P.

American Goulash aka Beef-a-Roni: A Betty Crocker Recipe

American GoulashShutterstock — American Goulash aka Beef-o-roni (with a little paprika) I recently shared an embarrassing story about bringing what I thought was Hungarian goulash to a college potluck celebrating foods from different cultures on Medium.com and News Break. In my initial research for the article, I didn't think to look for American goulash — because I have strong feelings about culinary cultural appropriation.
thepioneerwoman.com

Southern Potato Salad

Potatoes are a big deal around here. Fried, baked, mashed, roasted—they all have a place at the table. But this Southern potato salad gets super-high marks for its creamy dressing, flavorful stir-ins (here's looking at you, hard-boiled eggs!) and delicious texture. Hands down, it's one of the best sides to take to a cookout.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Fried Corn

Fresh corn on the cob is one of my favorite summer harvests. It’s naturally sweet flavor makes it a breeze to cook, and the irresistible sound of kernels popping when they’re cut off the cob is music to my ears. Southern-style fried corn is a deliciously simply recipe that excels in maintaining those kernels’ natural sweetness.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Shop#Candy Store#Food Drink#Nostalgic Sweets#Sweets Treats#The Daily Local News#Charleston Chew#Tea Shop
Mashed

Aldi Just Launched Two New Flavor-Packed Chips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Crunchy, salty, and compulsively edible, potato chips are the ultimate treat for savory snackers. There's a reason that you can't eat just one (unless your Jennifer Aniston, who eats one single potato chip when she's stressed). The best thing about this popular snack? When it comes to the options and flavors available to you, sky's the limit. Whether you prefer more classic flavors like barbecue or salt and vinegar, or more out-of-the box creations like Lay's Baked Scallop with Butter & Garlic Potato Chips (yes, these exist), there's a potato chip out there for every palate.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
30Seconds

2-Minute Iced Coffee Recipe Saves You Time & Money

Spending a lot of time and money at a certain chain coffee shop? Well, this iced coffee hack is inexpensive, convenient and customizable to your preferences! What’s better than saving yourself time and money, while making a healthier choice, too?. You can customize this iced coffee recipe to be...
RECIPES
dailyphew.com

Dog Brings Mom An Injured Bird And Waits To Make Sure It’s Okay

When Elizabeth Houston’s dog brought an injured bird to her for aid, it was a strange yet remarkable scenario. Charlie, a Pitbull who was rescued from him by his family two years ago, is known to be extremely exceptional and overly nice. Charlie is so compassionate that he genuinely...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Velveeta Just Launched An Unexpected Product

What is Velveeta? Much like its deli-sliced cousin, American cheese, the shelf-stable Kraft Heinz product is an amalgamation of processed ingredients, not all of which come from a cow. Whether you're a lover or a skeptic of the stuff, you can't deny Velveeta's signature melting capabilities, which make it a popular base for things like chile con queso and mac and cheese.
LIFESTYLE
Gin Lee

Homemade lasagna

Today I am making homemade lasagna, and it's absolutely one of my favorite dishes to prepare and eat. The lasagna noodles are layered with gooey cheeses, mushrooms, meat, and sauce. I prefer using both ground beef and sausage in my recipe. I don't use ricotta, cottage cheese, nor parmesan cheese for my homemade lasagna. Instead, I use mozzarella and mild cheddar.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Buttercream White

Bakers, we all love buttercream for its rich flavor and versatility. This spoon-licking good frosting can be dyed, piped, swirled and sprinkled to create so many easy cupcake decorations and pretty cake designs. While this frosting is lovely in shades from teal to tangerine, lavender to leaf green, there’s one...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Homemade Corn Dogs

Don't wait for the state fair—you can totally make corn dogs at home! Although bacon-wrapped hot dogs are irresistible, and Ree Drummond's chipotle chili dogs may be Ladd Drummond's favorite, these corn dogs are hard to beat! Pair them with these delicious BBQ sides for a guaranteed hit at the cookout!
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Cinnamon Swirl Donut Bread

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Cinnamon Donut Bread is a buttery sweet breakfast cake and delicious cinnamon-sugar coated donut baked into one bread. This recipe is so quick and easy because the batter is made from a box mix combined with only a few basic ingredients, then baked into a beautiful loaf with a pretty swirled pattern.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Simple Blondie Recipe

Watch out, brownies — these blondies may finally make some people change their minds about the best of baked goods. And if they do, then chef and recipe developer Jennine Bryant of The Marshside Pantry will have been successful in her mission. "I love a good brownie, [and] I often thought that blondies were a poor imitation of the rich, gooey milk or dark chocolate brownies," she says. "So, I set out to make some blondies that have the same decadence that is normally reserved for brownies, because white chocolate should be allowed to shine too!"
RECIPES
madlyodd.com

Goofy little cockatoo becomes new mom’s shadow

Working from home was great for Kimberly when it was just herself in the house. However, she felt as if Doobie was her little shadow, with the cockatoo following her around all the time. The bird shared everything with her. If the owner went for a bath, Doobie would follow...
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Man goes on a sweet dinner date with his dog, and it's the cutest thing ever

TikTok user Gemma Colón, who goes by the username Gemmsauce on the platform, happened to catch the sweetest dinner date ever while out for dinner herself in New York City. She spotted a man at a table—with his pet dog. Ever since she uploaded a sneaky video of the date, more than 3.8 million people have viewed it. Indeed, the internet has fallen in love with this stranger and his pup. While the man enjoyed a nice glass of red wine, his dog politely slurped up a bowl of water, Colón shared in separate interviews with The Dodo and Bored Panda.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy