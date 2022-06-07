ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley, OR

Camp CurreyEarly Military Encampment on Silver Creek

By Steve Lent
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37WIzH_0g3NgfwR00 Camp named for Colonel George Currey, an officer in 1st Oregon Volunteer Infantry

The site of Camp Currey was located at the northern edge of Silver Creek Valley near present Suntex. It was about eight miles northwest of present Riley, Oregon. During the Civil War, volunteers of the 4th California Infantry, 1st Washington Territorial Infantry, 1st Oregon Infantry and the 14th U.S. Infantry were deployed to the Harney Basin to protect settlers and wagon routes through the region from raids by marauding Native Americans.

A temporary camp was established near upper Silver Creek and occupied by the volunteer military companies. The camp was built late in August 1865. It is believed to have had about 40 10x12-foot hewed log cabins and a cellar or storehouse was dug into a hillside. There are three graves located at the site that are presumed to be those of soldiers

The camp was named for Col. George Byron Currey, who served as an officer in the 1st Oregon Volunteer Infantry and later with the 1st Oregon Calvary. Currey was born in Crawfordsville, Indiana on April 4, 1833. He came to Oregon in 1853 and practiced law near Eugene. He married Jennie Gaines in 1864. During the Civil War, he helped organize Company A of the First Oregon Calvary in Wasco County. He served as Capt. of Company A. In 1865, he was promoted to Colonel of the 1st Oregon Volunteer Infantry Regiment. After the death of General George Wright in 1865, he was temporarily appointed as commander of the Department of the Columbia and served in that capacity for about four months. He died in LaGrande, Oregon on March 6, 1906.

The camp was only utilized until 1866, because of its nearness to Fort Harney which became the main military outpost. The camp was sometimes misspelled as Camp Curry. The graves are the only remaining trace of the camp. The site is located on private property. Camp Currey Spring is located near the site of the camp.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Oregonian

Letters to the editor

If you want safety, you must change your attitude; Lemon Gulch proponents need to listen betterIf you want safety, you must change your attitude We've been here before, and it's criminal that we allow it to keep happening. To put things in perspective; we safeguard our money, we safeguard our houses, we safeguard our cars, we safeguard our computers and phones ...why don't we safeguard our children? We expect that when they head off to school in the morning that they will be safe and return to us in the afternoon. We expect this, but as a society, we do...
PRINEVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crawfordsville, OR
City
Eugene, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Riley, OR
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Central Oregonian

Fentanyl traffickers from Clackamas County arrested for trafficking drugs in Central Oregon

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team arrests Clackamas couple who are believed to supply the Central Oregon region with illegal drugsTwo Clackamas County residents who are believed to be trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon were arrested during a traffic stop in Redmond Wednesday. According to a police report, on June 1, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE) concluded a short-term investigation with the arrest of Johnny Stavrakis, age 39, and his wife, Martha Stavrakis, age 42, both of Gladstone. During a concurrent investigation, drug agents identified the husband and wife as fentanyl traffickers in the Central...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Fostering values and discipleship to youth

The Awana Club has been active in Prineville for 40 years, and teaches youth important Bible truths and values. Parents, leaders and students are living testimonies to the effectiveness of a youth program called Awana and the difference that it makes on the lives of youth from ages 2 to high school.
PRINEVILLE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
bendsource.com

Shutoff Shutdown Shut Down

The Bend utilities department will resume water shutoffs for delinquent payments on July 1, after two years of allowing people who hadn't paid their bills to keep drawing City water. City Manager Eric King issued an emergency declaration suspending water service shutoffs in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The order was due to expire on June 30, 2021, but technical difficulties forced utility director Mike Buettner to extended the order for another year.
BEND, OR
Portland Tribune

FAITH: Making space with gracious hospitality

May we be open to bringing richer life to new neighbors, while in the very same breath recognizing they may bring fuller life to us, too. 15When she [Lydia] and her household were baptized, she urged us, saying, "If you have judged me to be faithful to the Lord, come and stay at my home." ~Acts 16:15.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Read off the beaten path this summer at the Crook County Library

Each year, we work within a general theme for the Summer Reading Program, and this year's is 'Read Beyond the Beaten Path.'. It's June at the library, which means staff have been busy getting ready for our annual Summer Reading Program. We are excited for a return to "business as normal" in 2022, with our fun reading challenges and a full slate of engaging special events for all ages.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

CCHS senior Daniel Olson is 'ecstatic' to join U.S. Naval Academy

Daniel Olson, who was commander of the CCHS NJROTC program as a senior, is excited to be joining the U.S. Naval Academy.Crook County High School senior Daniel Olson has signed to attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Olson, who competed in cross country and track and field at Crook County High School, was also in the school's Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) program, where he was the commander his senior year. Olson said that he has wanted to attend the academy since he was in sixth grade and took a number of steps to ensure...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Creek#Volunteer Military#Volunteers#1st Oregon Infantry#U S Infantry#Native Americans
Central Oregonian

Juniper Haven Cemetery announces a limited irrigation season

The board recently noted that the cemetery will water on a limited basis for as long as they have water this irrigation season As irrigation season begins, Juniper Haven Cemetery staff would like to remind Crook County residents that water allocation is limited for their acreage, as are other patrons of OID. "Due to the extreme drought that the entire county is experiencing, watering at Crook County Cemetery will be done on a limited basis—dependent on what the Ochoco Irrigation (OID) can provide. Unlike the City of Prineville that draws from numerous wells under its jurisdiction, the cemetery must rely...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Wilco announces expansion plans in Prineville

Expanding offerings by relocating to the east side of town, to a U.S. Highway 26 property near Taco Bell. Last week, Wilco finally revealed why a large chunk of land west of Taco Bell is getting cleared for construction. The farmer-owned cooperative, with a current location on North Gardner Road...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Pete French, the cattle king of southeast Oregon

People grew to loathe the colorful figure for his domineering of water rights and large land holdings, and he was later murderedPete French was one of the colorful figures in the early livestock operations in southeast Harney County, Oregon. He was born John William French on April 30, 1849, in Missouri. His family moved to the Sacramento Valley in California in 1850 and began a small ranch operation. His father later moved further north in the valley and established a large sheep operation. John did not find sheep raising exciting. He moved to Jacinto, California and became employed as a...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Three injured in head-on crash in Crook County

Crash early last Tuesday morning happened near mile post 4 on Powell Butte Highway. Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Powell Butte Highway early last Tuesday morning. According to a Crook County Sheriff's Office report, deputies, Oregon State Police troopers and personnel from Crook County Fire and...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Steins Pillar students hosting art show

Elementary students in the local magnet school will present their work at Bowman Museum June 7. Art is primary focus at Steins Pillar Elementary, and next week students will showcase their work for community members to see. Steins Pillar Elementary School is presenting its first art show at the Bowman...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
201
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy