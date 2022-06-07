ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Pride's Amanda Cromwell, Sam Greene Placed on Leave Amid Misconduct Probe

By Joseph Zucker
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Pride announced Tuesday they placed head coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant coach Sam Greene on temporary administrative leave. "The decisions come following recommendations from the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the NWSL Players Association (NWSLPA) joint investigative team," the team said. "This is an interim step while the...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
