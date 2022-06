ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who advanced toward the deputy with a gun raised, authorities said. The Carter County deputy responded Friday morning to a report of an armed man threatening residents in an area of Elizabethton, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The two encountered each other and the man reportedly raised his gun and advanced on the deputy, who fired shots that struck the man, the statement said.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO