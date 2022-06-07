ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘I can’t wait to come here’: 4-star Isaiah Nixon talks visit to UCF

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNISg_0g3NeNJt00
Lakewood 4-star edge rusher Isaiah Nixon recapped his official visit to UCF this past weekend. Jason Beede/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

When Lakewood (St. Petersburg) 4-star defensive lineman Isaiah Nixon verbally committed to UCF during the team’s spring game in April, the addition was a sign of the hard work put in by Gus Malzahn’s staff on the recruiting trail.

“The big thing I love about UCF is the coaches and how they got on me,” Nixon said. “Texting me every day, communicating with me every day...

“They were really on me,” he added. “Other colleges, they weren’t on me like UCF was. They said they’ve got a good spot for me.”

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge rusher returned to campus for an official visit this past weekend alongside 10 other prospects.

“It was great. I loved it,” Nixon said. “The coaches, we were connecting. I think it’s going to be a good fit for me. I can’t wait to come here.”

Nixon spent time with other recruits on the visit, defensive ends coach Kenny Ingram and Nixon’s player host, UCF defensive end Josh Celiscar.

“I got to know them so it was fun talking to them and just hangout,” Nixon said. “It was a good experience.”

Nixon shared insight into his conversations with Ingram, who is his primary recruiter.

“We talked about off-the-field stuff, NIL, branding, and what it’s going to be like for me here,” he said. “How he’s going to be watching over me and teaching me things like techniques on the field.”

The two have a strong relationship.

“I love everything about him,” Nixon said about Ingram. “He’s a good person, good coach and good father figure. He’s going to be a good influence on me.”

Like the rest of the 2023 recruiting class, Nixon’s first year in Orlando likely will be UCF’s inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

“I really love it,” he said. “Going to the Big 12 my freshman year, there’s going to be some good competition. But hey, I’m ready to take on the competition in the Big 12.”

While the UCF coaches were able to land a commitment from Nixon in April, the hard work won’t stop until the Early Signing Period in December when he puts pen to paper.

247Sports reported in May that Nixon is considering taking official visits this month to multiple SEC schools, including Florida, Auburn and Georgia.

Nixon, who ranks as the No. 46 overall player in the state of Florida according to 247Sports, said he’s still considering taking other visits despite his non-binding verbal commitment to UCF.

“I don’t have any dates yet but I’m still talking to other colleges,” Nixon said. “We’ll see and we’ll just go from there.”

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

