State Police are still looking into what caused a motorcycle crash on the Northway that left a Glenmont woman dead. Troopers say 38-year-old Laura Covarrubias was riding in between Exit 11 and Exit 12 of the highway in Malta Wednesday when her motorcycle collided with another motorcycle operated by 47-year-old Raymond Suen. Covarrubias hit a guardrail and was taken to Saratoga Hospital but couldn't be saved. Suen wasn't injured.

GLENMONT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO