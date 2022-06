AURORA, Ill. — The city of Aurora has revoked the special event permit for the Aurora Pride group to hold the Aurora Pride Parade Sunday. The revocation is based on "the inability of the Aurora Pride board to retain the number of law enforcement officers required to ensure the public health and welfare of participants and spectators" at the Aurora Pride Parade, according to a statement Wednesday afternoon from the city of Aurora.

AURORA, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO