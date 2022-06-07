First Disc Golf Course to be built in a Missouri State Park

It looks like an old 1800's pioneer town, but it used to be a theme park and movie set in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now, it could all be yours for a price. I saw this unique place shared by MSN. It's 24025 Cumberland Gap Ave, Warsaw, Missouri which is right at the tip top of Lake of the Ozarks. Here's a snippet of how the listing on Realtor describes this place:
Location! Location! Location! Huge Economic Opportunity!!! 36 acres of undeveloped and unrestricted land located on the east border of Lake Ozark in close proximity to Hwy 54 on the bluff (near Horseshoe Bend and the Bagnell Dam Strip.) and all major commercial outlets! This land is ready to be developed for residential, multi-family and/or commercial purposes. Examples of commercial are restaurant, winery, entertainment, power drive golfing, fitness center, casino, apartment complex, resort, concert venue and so much more. The possibilities for this property are endless!!!
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources released its weekly beach report. The report states that the Day Use Public Beach at Harry S Truman State Park, in Warsaw is open, but exceeded the criteria for E. coli. Swimming is not recommended. Hermitage Beach at Pomme de Terre State Park in...
Missouri really has so many great places where you can get out and enjoy nature and all its natural beauty. One place you may be familiar with is Ha Ha Tonka State Park. This park is located in Camdenton Missouri which is about 90 minutes away. But you may not be as familiar with Turkey Pen Hollow Trail which is located in the park. Allow me to fix that for you.
SIMPLY CHARMING! Here is your chance to secure this cozy 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom end unit in Triplex. This tight knit community doesn't have units for sale often. This home offers ample living with natural character and charm. New kitchen appliances in 2021. This home has lake views/access and comes with 10x20 boat slip in community dock. Community pool and concrete boat ramp. This is better than a condo. Located in the heart of Sunrise Beach close to everything by car and boat. Perfect way to get started at the lake. Inspect for yourself and be prepared to fall in love.
Arkansas is a state that revels in its independent culture, but few towns exemplify this quirky rebelliousness like Eureka Springs. Nestled in the northwest of the state, amid the green slopes and karst cliffs of the Ozark Mountains, Eureka Springs tends to defy expectations. In some ways, this has always...
The 40th Annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition is taking place through Saturday at Branson Landing. The event honors 40 years of the SuperRigs competition, where drivers display the rigs they use to routinely haul supplies across the nation. All of the trucks in the competition are required to be actively in use by their owners or companies.
JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a record-breaking grand opening for a new chicken restaurant in Joplin. The first day of business for “Raising Cane’s” Joplin location saw more than 5,000 customers come through the new fast-food restaurant, yesterday (6/7). That number beats the opening day record...
OZARK - Amid ambient lighting, a story-infused space, and fine food (and drink) on which to feast will come the chance to be part of history – both past and future – with the opening of The Garrison. On July 1, the speakeasy-style stop in the lower level of The Ozark Mill at Finley Farms will open to fine diners for the first time.
When you think about going to a private island, I am willing to bet that Missouri is not the first place that comes to mind. You think about island in the Caribbean or off the coast of Hawaii or places like Fiji and Tahiti. Well there is a private island that is for sale, and it is in Missouri. Seriously.
French Fries are delicious, and they come in a variety of different shapes and styles, but one website claims they have found the absolute best french fries in all of in the Show-Me State of Missouri. According to a ranking from eatthis.com, the best french fries in all of Missouri...
JOPLIN, Mo . — Kum & Go is about to leave some of its Joplin area stores for good. The convenience store chain is selling both its Webb City locations and four of its six Joplin locations to White Oak Station convenience stores. The company says the service locations...
World War II Marine veteran from Springfield honored at Battle of Midway anniversary ceremony. World War II veteran Ed Fox returned to Springfield Friday after attending a special ceremony in Hawaii commemorating the Battle of Midway. Fox fought at both Midway, and Iwo Jima received a hero welcome Friday at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.
West Plains, MO. – A West Plains man has been moderately injured as a result of a UTV crash on Wednesday, June the 8th. A 2016 Polaris Ranger UTV was traveling Northbound on County Road 341, 7 miles North of Koshkonong, when it crashed. The UTV was driven by Austin Combs, 33 of West Plains. The crash occurred when Combs ran off the roadway, his UTV overturned, and he was ejected.
Fireworks at Drake Harbor on July 2nd have been cancelled due to the inability of the pyrotechnic company to be able to set off the displays. City Administrator Randy Pogue stated, “This will be the first year that the City of Warsaw has totally sponsored the fireworks and we are sorry that they will not occur on the July 4th holiday weekend. Instead of totally cancelling the event, the City of Warsaw has contracted with another pyrotechnic company to still provide an opportunity for area residence and visitors to participate in the outdoor experience at Drake Harbor on Friday, August 5th, this will coincide with the annual Benton County BBQ Festival. “
Realtor Shari Asher’s clients were in the process of listing their home in Monett in 2019 when they saw something in the deed that rattled them. “When I sat down at their dinner table, I could tell they were both very embarrassed,” Asher said. “The wife slid a stack of papers across the table to me and said, ‘We need for you to read the deed restrictions.’”
In a decision that could impact future conflicts between local neighborhoods and developers, a Missouri appeals court sided with neighbors who oppose a big development in southeast Springfield’s rapidly growing Galloway Village. Correction: An earlier version of this story reported the appeals court was critical of the City of...
A missing California, Mo. man was reportedly found dead on Thursday according to the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office.
