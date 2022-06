Another day, another brutal call by a baseball umpire. On Monday evening, the Maryland Terrapins found themselves locked in a heated battle with the UConn Huskies in the College Park Regional with elimination on the line. Down 10-8 in the top of the eighth, fifth-year senior center fielder Chris “Bubba” Alleyne hit a dribbler up the first-base line. UConn’s pitcher scooped the ball and throw it across his body to first base, but he missed. Alleyne, who had beaten the throw anyway, collided with the first baseman and they both hit the ground. The first base umpire signaled that Alleyne was safe. Meanwhile, a Maryland runner on third base scored to cut the deficit to one run.

