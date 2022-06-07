ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Despite His Late Start, Area Farmer a Pillar in Region's Thriving Agricultural Industry

Image via FarmProgress.com.

Don Cairns may not have grown up on a farm, like many of his peers in the industry, but he has found success with his operation in Parkesburg and continues to be a pillar in Chester County, writes Chris Torres for American Agriculturist.  

Cairns, who runs the 1,600 acres of Cairns Family Farm, bought the property with his wife, Kelly, at the age of 30 for $787,000. Although they endured a rough financial start and droughts in 1999 and 2001, the Cairns found their niche in the ensuing years. 

While Cairns, now 55, grows corn, soybeans, wheat, and other essentials, he also gives back to the community in more ways than one. He has been a part of numerous agricultural councils, steered a farmland preservation program, and was Chester County Farmer of the Year in 2017. 

Additionally, he has held a landowner appreciation dinner for the past 10 years at a local venue and hosts speakers to talk about current issues in agriculture and land preservation. 

“We have this calling to support agriculture, and we want to leave the world a better place and help the next generation,” he said. 

Read more about Don Cairns at American Agriculturist.

