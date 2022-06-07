3v3 tournament raises funds for Raider basketball

Colorado’s 4×400-meter men’s relay team finished 19th at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships semifinal on Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon. The Buffs, who were competing in the event for the first time in program history, initially finished 7th in their heat and 20th overall with a time of 3 minutes, 6.12 seconds, but they then moved up to 6th and 19th, respectively, after Baylor was disqualified. The four Buffaloes that made history were Tyler Williams, Ian Gilmore, Garrett Nelson and Aaron McCoy. This quartet set the second-fastest time of the season for themselves, narrowly missing their season-best of 3 minutes, 5.50 seconds that was set in Arkansas in the NCAA West Prelims. That time made the Buffs an automatic qualifier and was the second-fastest time in CU history. The Buffs were also able to help the program extend a now 20-season streak of having a men’s representative compete at nationals. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

EUGENE, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO