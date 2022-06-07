Cody Jinks And Midland To Headline Wild Horses Festival In San Diego This September

Jason Deramo

Two of Texas’ finest at one festival.

Cody Jinks and Midland were just announced as the headliners at Wild Horses Festival in San Diego, California on September 24th and 25th.

If you’re anywhere in the area, it really doesn’t get any better than these guys, so it’s sounds like a weekend of good country music that’s not to be missed.

There are more acts that will be joining the lineup to be announced, and tickets for both days go on sale next Tuesday, June 14th for the event that will take place at the home of the San Diego Padres at Petco Park:

“We’re riding alongside outlaw’s finest Cody Jinks and Texas trio Midland, plus more to be announced! Mark your calendar & get ready to kick up some dust with us on September 24th & 25th at Gallagher Square.

Be a pal and tag the crew you want to spend your Wild Horses weekend with below for a chance to win tickets + share to your story for an extra entry.”

Cody Jinks recently released his first career music video, for “Hurt You,” meanwhile, Midland is fresh off the release of their third career studio album, The Last Resort: Greetings From.