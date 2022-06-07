ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Ed Department plans school safety talks following Texas shooting

By Maya Shimizu Harris 307-266-0505
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2Z0e_0g3Nb99b00

The Wyoming Department of Education will host discussions in June and July with district superintendents, staff and school board members across the state to talk about school safety following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last month, according to a statement from the department.

“As we continue to reflect on the tragedy that has befallen the families and citizens of Uvalde, the grief we all feel for them propels us to be prudent in making sure our own schools here in Wyoming are as safe and secure as they can possibly be,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said in the statement.

The goal of the talks is to look at school security, pinpoint where the education department can help schools improve security and understand how the Wyoming Department of Education can support security across the state, the statement said.

Deputy Superintendent Chad Auer, at Schroeder’s direction, will host the talks. They will not be open to the public, according to state Department of Education spokesperson Linda Finnerty.

Finnerty said in an email to the Star-Tribune that the number of talks will be “determined by need,” but that all school districts will be involved in at least one talk. Auer will make a report for Schroeder at the end of the discussions.

“School safety is at the top of everyone’s mind now, and it has been for many years,” Auer said. “The modern reality is we, as educators and communities, must prepare for the possibility that evil might show up at our local school on any given day.”

The superintendent’s post is up for election this year. The lone Democrat state superintendent candidate Sergio Maldonado also called for an “immediate review” of Wyoming school district safety practices in a statement last week following the Texas shooting.

“I am calling for the Wyoming Department of Education to use this summer to inspect every school to assure that the building is hardened to prevent entry from potential attackers and appropriate procedures are in place for a coordinated response from law enforcement and school officials,” Maldonado said in the statement.

The discussions will not include inspections of schools, according to Finnerty.

Wyoming has already made some changes in response to past school shootings.

Former Gov. Matt Mead created a task force to look at school safety in Wyoming after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut.

The 2013 report that came out of the task force propelled changes in school emergency response, the statement says. The Wyoming Department of Education now requires districts to have a school safety plan as part of schools’ accreditation process.

There have been other attempts to beef up safety in Wyoming schools since then.

Former Gov. Matt Mead signed into law in 2017 a bill allowing school districts to permit employees to carry firearms on school property. The Wyoming Education Association opposed the measure, the Star-Tribune previously reported.

In 2019, Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, championed two similar measures to standardize school safety protocols across Wyoming. The state Department of Education would have developed the model for these processes. Neither bill made it into law.

Comments / 1

Related
buckrail.com

Idaho, Wyoming named states most dependent on gun industry

JACKSON, Wyo. — A recent report lists Idaho and Wyoming, respectively, as the top two states most dependent on the gun industry. The report, compiled by the personal finance website WalletHub, used 16 metrics across three categories: the firearms industry, gun prevalence and gun politics. Metrics were weighted differently and included firearms-industry jobs per 10,000 residents, gun shows per capita, wages and benefits from firearms positions, total business taxes paid by the firearms industry, strictness of state gun laws, gun ownership rate, gun sales per capita, and gun-control contributions to members of Congress.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Senate District 19: Battle of Legislative Veterans

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Each of the three candidates vying for Wyoming Senate District 19 in the Big Horn Basin area is either a current or past Wyoming legislator. This makes the combined years of legislative experience of the candidates more than in any other race in the state.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter to the Editor: Liz Cheney And The Trumpists

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It is a curious obsession that keeps me tied to Wyoming, where I lived and worked for thirty-five years, and where my children and grandchildren still live. There are many wonderful things about Wyoming: the trout-fishing on mountain streams, the clear...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Reports 4 More COVID-19 Deaths, Ending No-Death Streak

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported four more coronavirus-related deaths, ending a two-week streak of no deaths. The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:. An older adult Big Horn County man died in May. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Wyoming Education
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
oilcity.news

Wyoming Supreme Court censures former Gillette attorney

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court has ordered the public censure of a former Gillette attorney for lack of diligence in representing a client and failing to abide by the client’s directives, the Wyoming State Bar said in a press release Wednesday. Attorney Wendy S. Owens missed...
GILLETTE, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming ACLU falsely claims sheriff’s office

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — ACLU of Wyoming’s communications director, Janna Farley, of South Dakota, falsely accused in a media release yesterday Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office of ranking in the top 54 of law enforcement agencies nationwide that are among “the most egregious in their violations of civil rights” of undocumented immigrants housed at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Liquor Is Inflation-Proof Says Wyoming Booze Expert

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With prices on consumer goods continuing to increase across the board, are some products inflation-proof? Liquor might seem to be a likely candidate. You’ll get no argument from Wyoming State Liquor Association Executive Director Mike Moser. He said people will not...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Mead
Douglas Budget

Wyoming COVID cases rising again

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Health reported 443 confirmed active cases this week, almost double the number of cases from last week and up by 326 cases from a month ago. Case numbers decreased rapidly beginning in February after a dramatic spike in numbers...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming State Superintendent Announces Opposition to Nondiscrimination Policy Additions

Announced in a press release, Wyoming's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Brian Schroeder, condemned recent changes to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) nondiscrimination policy. The specific change announced in May updates the FNS's nondiscrimination policy to also prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Out-Of-State Hunter Pays $115k For Bighorn Sheep Hunting Tag At Lander Event

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An out-of-state hunter paid $115,000 at a charity event in Lander last weekend for the opportunity to hunt a bighorn sheep in Wyoming. That may sound like a lot, but it’s actually a bargain price according to the Wyoming Wild Sheep...
LANDER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#School Shootings#School Safety#Wyoming Ed Department#The Star Tribune
cowboystatedaily.com

Fate Of Wyoming Alpha Female Wolf Living In Colorado Is Unknown

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming wolf that migrated to Colorado two years ago has not been seen in several months, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Travis Duncan told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday that while the wolf’s pack...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WyoFile

Wyoming’s future lies in its rural communities, so let’s invest in them

The Wyoming of tomorrow needs thriving rural communities, a broadened economic base and mechanisms to support sustainable growth in our larger cities. These won’t read as new assertions to anyone familiar with this column. But given the inherent limitations of an 800-word format — great for conveying broad concepts, but not a lot of room for nuance and detail — and because big problems aren’t solved overnight, it’s worth diving deeper into just how the state should tackle each of these priorities.
WYOMING STATE
1310kfka.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in I-25 crash

One person was killed and three others were hurt in single-vehicle crash. The Colorado State Patrol was called to I-25 just south of the Wyoming state line early Wednesday morning. There, they said an SUV drifted off the side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, and traveled off the highway before going airborne and striking an embankment. A 32-year-old man from Cheyenne was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman also from Cheyenne suffered life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized in serious condition. The Greeley Tribune reports troopers suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy