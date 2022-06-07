Hot Chicken in King of Prussia is Tasty on the Tastebuds

Rebel's Inferno Fried Chicken Sandwich with Fries. Image via Bottleneck.

Rebel’s Hot Chicken is raising eyebrows with Bottleneck’s Second Restaurant Concept, writes Marilyn Johnson for Philly Grub.

Nashville-style chicken out of City Works Eatery & Pour House is offering a whole host of delightful chicken items for foodies and chicken-lovers alike.

“We’re excited to present a new menu that celebrates the fiery flavors of Nashville hot chicken that people love in a playful and creative way,” says Bottleneck Chief Marketing Officer Angela Zoiss. “Rebel’s Hot Chicken is the new stand-alone choice for guests who are looking for high-quality, flavorful, and affordable hot chicken dishes that are hard to come by.”

The menu is centered around their very own hot chicken sauce that delights taste buds with a super-flavorful, multi-dimensional spice that’s synonymous with the beloved Nashville classic.

While patrons enjoy signature creations like Rebel’s Inferno Fried Chicken Sandwich featuring delectable buttermilk-breaded crispy chicken topped with a spicy combo of Nashville hot sauce, scorpion slaw, and pickled jalapeno on a brioche bun, the rest of the menu features a variety of crave-able dishes created to celebrate this hot and spicy recipe.

