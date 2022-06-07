ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Hot Chicken in King of Prussia is Tasty on the Tastebuds

 3 days ago

Rebel's Inferno Fried Chicken Sandwich with Fries.Image via Bottleneck.

Rebel’s Hot Chicken is raising eyebrows with Bottleneck’s Second Restaurant Concept, writes Marilyn Johnson for Philly Grub.

Nashville-style chicken out of City Works Eatery & Pour House is offering a whole host of delightful chicken items for foodies and chicken-lovers alike.

“We’re excited to present a new menu that celebrates the fiery flavors of Nashville hot chicken that people love in a playful and creative way,” says Bottleneck Chief Marketing Officer Angela Zoiss. “Rebel’s Hot Chicken is the new stand-alone choice for guests who are looking for high-quality, flavorful, and affordable hot chicken dishes that are hard to come by.”

The menu is centered around their very own hot chicken sauce that delights taste buds with a super-flavorful, multi-dimensional spice that’s synonymous with the beloved Nashville classic.

While patrons enjoy signature creations like Rebel’s Inferno Fried Chicken Sandwich featuring delectable buttermilk-breaded crispy chicken topped with a spicy combo of Nashville hot sauce, scorpion slaw, and pickled jalapeno on a brioche bun, the rest of the menu features a variety of crave-able dishes created to celebrate this hot and spicy recipe.

The menu offers chicken with their secret sauce that is super-flavorful, with a multi-dimensional spice aligned with the beloved Nashville classic.

Read more about King of Prussia’s Nashville-style chicken on Philly Grub.

