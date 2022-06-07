ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Grove, PA

Willow Grove and Plymouth Meeting Malls’ PREIT Makes Dent in Its Debt with $35M in Land Sales

Image via Plymouth Meeting Mall.

PREIT, owner of Plymouth Meeting Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall, has made progress on its debt payments with $35 million in land sales, writes Matthew Rothstein for Bisnow.

The Philadelphia-based REIT signed agreements to sell 11 outparcels at its properties for $32.5 million. There is also a separate agreement to sell land at the Springfield Town Center mall in Virginia slated for a hotel development for $2.5 million.

The sale of the Springfield Town Center site is expected to close in December, while the sales of the 11 parcels will close in a staggered fashion, starting from the end of this month.

PREIT had also agreed in the first quarter of the year to sell Exton Square Mall to Brandywine Realty Trust for $27.5 million. It also has several pending sales, including an additional parcel at Springfield Town Center and a Moorestown Mall outparcel in South Jersey.

Sales of land surrounding its malls represent the linchpin of PREIT’s dual strategies to generate cash to pay off its debts while also making its malls mixed use through the construction of multifamily and hotel properties on the sold land.

Read more about PREIT making a dent in its debt in Bisnow.

