ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FEMA encourages elderly residents to prepare in advance for hurricane season

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEdWn_0g3Na4mB00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hurricane season has arrived and the U.S Department of Homeland Security gave senior residents some tips to prepare for any hurricane-related threats.

Older adults can lower their risk by preparing for hurricanes and other emergencies before they happen by following these tips:

  • Make a list of people who can help you.
  • Have your medical information available.
  • Make a list, kit, and cash available at home.
DOTD to resume tolling on LA 1 with new cashless system

Elderly residents should create a chain of contacts to help them during an emergency. Ask family, friends, and neighbors. Do not leave it all to one person because if they are injured or incapacitated, you may be left stranded. FEMA advises that the list of helpers be kept in an emergency kit.

According to FEMA, the kit should have items you need to survive for a minimum of 72 hours. For a comprehensive list, visit www.ready.gov .

Anyone with a health condition can choose to wear a medical alert bracelet or pendant. Any of the medical alert jewelry that is available could help first responders treat you properly in case you are unable to give or tell them your medical history according to FEMA.

The list should include the name and contact information of your doctor and pharmacy, a list of your medications, and any medical devices you use, and the people on your contact list to know where the list will be in case you need it.

Shelter crisis: Animal welfare organization reports increase of pets killed in U.S shelters, urges people to adopt

Having enough cash to last for 30 days is a general rule of thumb. Be sure you have at least some of your cash in small bills and some in coins in case you need it.

For more information on being ready, see Preparing Makes Sense for Older Americans – YouTube . Another resource for preparation is the FEMA Mitigation Outreach phone line at 833-336-2487.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Families assess wind damage in Kenner

Stormy weather blew through Kenner Thursday night, knocking out power to about 2,000 customers. Entergy's outage map shows electricity is back on for most customers in this area. A storm system brought high winds and rain to parts of Jefferson Parish Thursday night around 9. The National Weather Service is...
KENNER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
WAFB.com

Wind damage in Kenner

The Dinosaur Adventure is at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center June 11th and June 12th. Officials break ground on roundabout project in Ascension Parish. DOTD leaders were joined by other officials to celebrate the start of construction on the LA 44/LA 941 widening and roundabout project in Ascension Parish. Coast...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

What you need to do now to be ready for hurricanes: from pantry to paperwork

Fish out those batteries and start stockpiling water, because the least-loved season in southern Louisiana has officially arrived and promises to be more active than average. And even as blue tarps still ripple on roofs from Hurricane Ida’s wrath, safety officials and longtime New Orleanians alike say now is the time to prepare for the next storm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Seasons#Animal Welfare#Dotd
fox8live.com

Unconfirmed tornado damages parts of Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - High winds from an unconfirmed tornado damaged parts of Kenner tonight. Damage was reported in the Gabriel subdivision. There is also damage south of the neighborhood toward West Esplanade. Several witnesses say they saw a funnel cloud. More than 2,000 Entergy customers in Jefferson Parish lost...
KENNER, LA
WWL

Seabrook Bridge reopens ahead of schedule

NEW ORLEANS — The Sen. Ted Hickey Bridge, also known as the Seabrook Bridge, has reopened two weeks ahead of schedule. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the reopening Thursday. The Bridge was closed on May 11 for emergency repairs that were expected to take six weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Youtube
houmatimes.com

Enhanced risk of severe weather threat for this afternoon, into the evening

There is now an ENHANCED RISK of Severe Weather late this afternoon through this evening. Highest threat will likely be between 3pm and 6pm for areas north of I-12 in Southwest Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana. Highest threat will likely be between 5pm and 8pm for areas along the I-10/12 corridor including Coastal Mississippi, Metro New Orleans, and Metro Baton Rouge. Highest threat will likely be between 7pm and 10pm for Coastal Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Body of man missing in Mississippi River found

UPDATE: The body of 45-year-old Howard Brown has been found. The Cajun Navy says that they are on the water with the son and the body will be sent to the coroner. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for the missing boater in the Mississippi River. Coast […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Swing bridge schedule in Madisonville still creating angst

Yielding to pressure from motorists, the La. 22 swing bridge over the Tchefuncte River has been operating under a new schedule that allows it to open for boat traffic every hour instead of every half-hour. The change came in April after years of complaints from Madisonville and St. Tammany Parish...
MADISONVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana OMV Alerts CDL and CLP Holders to Verify Medical Certificates, Cancellation Notices to be Sent Soon

Louisiana OMV Alerts CDL and CLP Holders to Verify Medical Certificates, Cancellation Notices to be Sent Soon. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles advises commercial driver’s license (CDL) and commercial learner’s permit (CLP) holders to check the status of their medical certificates. On Monday, June 13, 2022, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will begin sending cancellation notices to CDL and CLP drivers with expired medical certificates. The notice will inform the driver that they have 30 days from the date of notification to submit an unexpired medical certificate to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles or their commercial driving privileges will be revoked.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy