How to get rid of stains, odors and allergens on your carpet with Zerorez of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston heat is no joke this weekend, and if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pets. So before they go outside, make sure you take some precautions because when the air is hot, the ground is even worse. The concrete was over 120 degrees around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Just 30 minutes later, it jumped over 130 degrees.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO