Man accused in La Crosse shooting death of 15-year-old appears in court

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The 18-year-old man charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek of La Crosse made his appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday.

Sage J. Hicke turned himself into La Crosse police Friday. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon in connection with the May 22 killing of Storm Vondrashek in the 1900 block of Seventh Street South.

According to the criminal complaint, witness testimony indicated a person at a birthday party Hicke attended was “fighting with people” through social media. At one point during the argument, she mentioned that she told those she was arguing with to “pull up,” according to one witness.

Witnesses told police they heard screaming outside their apartment. One witness saw Hicke arguing with an individual in a car, according to the complaint. A confrontation ensued between Vondrashek, Jackson Greengrass and Hicke, with some witnesses saying Vondrashek struck Hicke on the head with a gun.

According to witness statements, gunfire was exchanged, though testimony is conflicting as to who fired their weapon first or whether Vondrashek fired his weapon at all. Vondrashek died at the scene, and Greengrass was treated for a gunshot wound at Gundersen Health System.

Judge Todd Bjerke set cash bond at $50,000. If convicted, Hicke will spend life in prison.

Hicke will be back in court at 11 a.m. June 14.

