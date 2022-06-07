ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Man accused in La Crosse shooting death of 15-year-old appears in court

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UO20y_0g3NZ99L00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The 18-year-old man charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek of La Crosse made his appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday.

Sage J. Hicke turned himself into La Crosse police Friday. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon in connection with the May 22 killing of Storm Vondrashek in the 1900 block of Seventh Street South.

According to the criminal complaint, witness testimony indicated a person at a birthday party Hicke attended was “fighting with people” through social media. At one point during the argument, she mentioned that she told those she was arguing with to “pull up,” according to one witness.

Witnesses told police they heard screaming outside their apartment. One witness saw Hicke arguing with an individual in a car, according to the complaint. A confrontation ensued between Vondrashek, Jackson Greengrass and Hicke, with some witnesses saying Vondrashek struck Hicke on the head with a gun.

According to witness statements, gunfire was exchanged, though testimony is conflicting as to who fired their weapon first or whether Vondrashek fired his weapon at all. Vondrashek died at the scene, and Greengrass was treated for a gunshot wound at Gundersen Health System.

Judge Todd Bjerke set cash bond at $50,000. If convicted, Hicke will spend life in prison.

Hicke will be back in court at 11 a.m. June 14.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
wwisradio.com

New Charges Filed Against 17-Year-Old Accused Of Fatal Shooting In La Crosse

New charges have been filed against a 17-year-old suspect accused of a fatal La Crosse shooting. W-K-B-T/T-V reports an arrest warrant has been issued for Jackson Greengrass who is now charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. Investigators say Greengrass was driving the vehicle May 22nd when passenger Storm Vondrashek was shot to death. Greengrass was also shot. Authorities say 18-year-old Sage Hicke was the shooter. Hicke has turned himself in to La Crosse police.
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Not guilty plea entered for Iowa Co. woman charged in fatal infant neglect case

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — An Iowa County daycare worker charged with reckless homicide in a child neglect case stood mute Friday as court officials entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. Joanna Ford, 29, is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of neglecting a child resulting in death, four counts of neglecting a child, and...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Crime & Safety
La Crosse County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
drydenwire.com

Holmen Felon Sentenced To 8 Years For Trafficking Methamphetamine & Illegal Gun Possession

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Benjamin T. Devine, 35, Holmen, Wisconsin was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 8 years in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. This prison term will be followed by 4 years of supervised release. Devine pleaded guilty to this charge on March 8, 2022.
HOLMEN, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse man sentenced to 90 months for meth trafficking

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A La Crosse man will spend 90 months in prison for meth trafficking convictions. La Crosse Police arrested 36-year-old Corey Stern in August 2020 who had been selling meth, heroin and LSD out of a hotel room, according to the DOJ. Stern remained in custody until November when he was released on a signature bond. June of the following year, police arrested Stern again in a traffic stop. Police discovered a loaded handgun and bags of meth totaling over 176 grams.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

2 arrested in Wisconsin after officers find large amounts of marijuana, firearms in car

MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,275 grams of raw marijuana. According to a Facebook post, on June 3 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the City of Montello for a registration violation. After making contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, the deputy detected an odor resembling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
MONTELLO, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Gundersen Health System#Copyri
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 around 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner ID’s bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the bicyclist killed in an early morning crash on Madison’s west side earlier this week. Taylor Dunn, 29, of Madison, died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the corner of Mineral Point and High Point roads, according to preliminary autopsy results. More testing is underway.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls man in 2020 fatal hit-and-run reaches plea

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged after a fatal hit-and-run in May of 2020 in Lake Hallie pleads no contest to homicide by negligent operation/vehicle. Court records show now 40-year-old Christopher Peterson was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
news8000.com

Milwaukee man sentenced to 16 years for 2019 stabbing death of Onalaska man

MILWAUKEE (WKBT) — A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for killing an Onalaska man in 2019. Angel Monge-Mathuzima, who was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide during his trial in April, fatally stabbed 33-year-old Ryan Sorensen on Sept. 15, 2019, in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after months long drug investigation in Wood County

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wood County man is facing multiple drug charges after investigators seized a large amount of methamphetamine at a Port Edwards home Thursday. Ricky Rosplock, 37, was arrested after the Wood County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, money, and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s department and the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force have been investigating Rosplock as a known drug dealer for several months. The sheriff’s department says Rosplock has had contact with law enforcement for drug-related incidents throughout his adult life.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse Police arrest man on suspicion of drug trafficking

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police said Wednesday they have arrested a man as part of a drug investigation. In a release, the La Crosse Police Department said they arrested 26-year-old Jade Justice Deeny on Monday as a suspect in the investigation. Police said Deeny was taken into...
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘It was me, I did it’: Woman charged with killing bicyclist in Mineral Point Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — A Sun Prairie woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist early Tuesday morning on Madison’s west side. Authorities initially arrested 42-year-old Okima Jones shortly after the crash on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Jones is also being held in the Dane County Jail on a tentative...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy