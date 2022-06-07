ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daleville, AL

Daleville High School ninth graders see 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

southeastsun.com
 2 days ago

Daleville High School ninth graders travelled in April to Monroeville to see the production of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The students enjoyed an outdoor, picnic-style lunch from Coles’ Ice Cream and Coffee after the...

www.southeastsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
southeastsun.com

McLin new DBOE president

A new president and vice president of the Daleville Board of Education were elected at the meeting May 18. Ricky McLin is DBOE president and Lynn McWilliams is the DBOE vice president. In other business, the board approved a bus request from the Boys & Girls Club of Daleville for...
DALEVILLE, AL
southeastsun.com

Rosales new Dale DYW

Kaylle Rosales from G.W. Long High School, center, was named Distinguished Young Woman of Dale County at the program held at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center June 3. Rosales was also the winner of the Scholastic, Talent and Self-Expression categories and the recipient of a $40,000 scholarship from Auburn University-Montgomery. Scholastics, Interview, Talent, Fitness and Self-Expression are the categories on which participants are evaluated, said Dale County DYW Coordinator Donna Shuman. The Dale County program awarded $3,900 in scholarship money. Ainsley Watts from G.W. Long High School is first alternate, winner of the Interview category and recipient of a $32,000 scholarship from AUM. Emily Gainey of Carroll High School is winner of the Fitness category. Alex Peters of Daleville High School is winner of the Best Your Best Self essay category and recipient of a $12,000 scholarship from AUM. Reagan Hollis of Ariton High School is the winner of the Spirit of Dale County Award. From left, are Gainey, Watts, Rosales, Peters and Hollis. (Photo by Michelle Mann)
DALE COUNTY, AL
southeastsun.com

Daleville City Schools paraprofessionals honored

A paraprofessional is a specially trained, credentialed educational worker who supports students in school under the supervision of a teacher. The paraprofessionals working with Daleville City Schools were honored at the Daleville Board of Education meeting May 18. From left, are Jill Stansell, Lindsay Irving, Naomi Sapp, Brenna Root, Angie Edgette, Janet Gomes, Rachel Aguillon, Brenda Tice, Yolanda Terry, Nikes Lugo and James Logan.
southeastsun.com

Two EHS graduates elected as SGA president at respective schools

Ava Carnazza and Camille Bonura, both of Enterprise and Enterprise High School graduates, have been elected to serve as SGA president of their respective universities. Carnazza was elected as SGA president at Troy University and Bonura was elected as SGA president at the University of South Alabama for the 2022-2023 academic year.
ENTERPRISE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Daleville, AL
City
Monroeville, AL
Local
Alabama Education
southeastsun.com

Free pickleball clinic June 18

Ozark Community Tennis and Pickleball is offering a free pickleball clinic for ages 15 through adults and all skill levels from beginner to accomplished players on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. until noon at Steagall Park in Ozark. The clinic is open to all who live in the Wiregrass.
OZARK, AL
southeastsun.com

Johnson new Coffee DYW

Ariana Johnson from Enterprise High School, center, was named Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County at the program held at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center June 3. First runner up is Ella Hogan, also an Enterprise High School student. Scholastics, Interview, Talent, Fitness and Self-Expression are the categories on which participants are evaluated, said Coffee County DYW Coordinator Helen Faught. From left, are Kamryn Bailey, Emma Woodall, Johnson, Tyler Mitchell and Hogan, all Enterprise High School students.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
southeastsun.com

Michael Juan Patrick

Michael Juan Patrick, 68, of Elba, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, at Meadowlawn Cemetery in Enterprise with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund at www.nleomf.org.
ENTERPRISE, AL
southeastsun.com

Coffee habitat breaks ground on 26th home

Ten shovels simultaneously hit the dirt May 20 as ground was officially broken for the 26th home to be built by Coffee County Habit for Humanity. Habitat board members joined Shanika Pruitt and her two sons in officially starting the home located at 512 North Rawls Street in Enterprise. “This...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
wdhn.com

Juneteenth to be a Houston County holiday

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston County is following suit with the state of Alabama in recognizing Juneteenth as a county holiday. Dothan juneteenth festivities just wrapped up in the circle city and Gov.Kay Ivey recently declared June 20th as the Juneteenth state holiday for this year. Houston county...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
southeastsun.com

Fatherhood celebrated at inaugural lunch

“The most unpublicized program in the county,” is what Rodrick Caldwell calls it. As the coordinator for the Coffee County Family Service’s Fatherhood Initiative, he is set on changing that. “I’ve raised six kids. I’ve made some mistakes. I’m the youth pastor at my church,” Caldwell explained. “So...
ENTERPRISE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Kill A Mockingbird#Highschool#Daleville High School#English
luvernejournal.com

Special called board meeting held June 3

A special called board of education meeting was held June 3, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. in the boardroom of the Joe R. Sport Administrative Building Located at 183 Votech Drive, Luverne. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss property purchase. The recommendation made by Dodd Hawthorne, superintendent of Crenshaw...
LUVERNE, AL
wdhn.com

The annual Slocomb Tomato Festival returns next weekend!

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – Next Saturday the annual Tomato Festival will be taking over Slocomb, with a number of events leading up to the 18th!. Mayor Rob Hinson and Don White joined Wake Up Wiregrass to promote the festival as well as the surrounding events!. The festival will...
SLOCOMB, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Troy Messenger

Carson Carlisle to close Troy Music Fest

Taking an entertainment event outdoors was a novel idea for the Troy Arts Council. And, it was made possible through the partnership with the City of Troy. On Friday night, the arts council and the city will present The Food Truck & Music Festival in downtown Troy, beginning at 5 p.m. Cameron Dubois, a soul, rock singer, will open for CashBack, a Johnny Cash tribute band. The Carson Carlisle Band, a country music, Southern rock band will close out the festival.
TROY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

University of South Alabama police chief placed on leave

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama police chief has been put on paid leave pending an investigation, the school said Wednesday. Capt. Phil Fishel will be serving as interim police chief during this period. FOX10 News has learned Chief Zeke Aull has been accused of sexual harassment...
EDUCATION
wtvy.com

Woman pushed to floor, molested at Dothan public library

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Houston County Library System is reevaluating security procedures after the terrifying sexual attack on a woman last week. “This is an isolated attack by a clearly dangerous individual,” is how DHCLS Director Chris Warren described the incident at the downtown Dothan branch. A man...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Prison constuction underway in Elmore County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dirt is flying in Elmore County on the site where one of the three new prisons will be. This is the first phase in the plan aimed to fix the state’s prison problems which includes building three new prisons in the state. This is the project being funded by the American Rescue Plan, which caused some controversy.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy