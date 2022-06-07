Nevada's Nicola Ader wants to cap career with podium finish at NCAA Championships
By Kirsten Moran
nevadasportsnet.com
5 days ago
Already the most decorated athlete in Nevada women's track and field history, Nicola Ader is looking to cap her college career with one final All-American honors. “I know what I’m capable of, and it’s time to shine,” Ader said before leaving for Eugene, Ore., which will host this year's NCAA...
FRANKLIN - It was a heroes welcome on Sunday for Franklin High School's Unified Basketball team when they returned home after winning the gold medal at the Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida.The program, which was the first from Massachusetts to qualify for the Special Olympics, won the gold medal thanks to a comeback victory on Friday against a team from Oregon.Tyler Morrill, who teammates say is the team's Michael Jordan, hit the game-tying and game-winning shots in the final seconds of the gold medal contest."I'm excited I got first place. I'm happy, and I'm excited for all my teammates. I'm proud," Morrill said on Sunday.Coach Lisa Burger told WBZ-TV she was thankful for the response from the community."Very overwhelming. I mean it's amazing. These kids are enjoying every minute of it. This is just so humbling. It's amazing what this town can do."The team is made up of special athletes and neurotypical partners, and coaches say they have all formed a bond on and off the court.If you'd like to support Franklin's unified program, click here. If you'd like to support Special Olympics Massachusetts, click here.
Mater Dei High School (California) athlete Spencer Shannon has seen enough. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound jumbo pass-catcher, rated the nation's No. 23 tight end, is ready to announce his commitment in the coming days. Shannon had taken official visits to UCLA and Washington, but took his third and final ...
Comments / 0