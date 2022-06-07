ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania man in jail for running over man at Sheetz with Jeep after argument

By John Lynch
 5 days ago

( WTRF ) — A Pennsylvania man is in jail after police say he used his Jeep to run over another man in a Sheetz gas station parking lot after an argument.

Police tell news outlets that the argument started at the Huntingdon Inn Motel between 45-year-old Alan Israel and the victim but it continued down the road at Sheetz parking lot.

Police at the scene tell KDKA that the victim was hit so hard that he was thrown into the air and it was not an accident that Israel ran over the victim with his Jeep.

Israel is in the Westmoreland County Jail on $50,000 bond. He is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and reckless driving

Nikki Haley campaigns for Jeremy Hunt in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Republican primary runoff for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District is drawing national attention. Jeremy Hunt and Chris West are both vying for Democrat Sanford Bishop’s seat. Hunt hosted a campaign in Columbus with the support of former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

