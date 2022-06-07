Flash Flood Warning issued for Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Petit Jean River At Danville affecting Yell County. Fourche Lafave River Near Houston affecting Perry County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Petit Jean River At Danville. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river are flooded. Portions of Corinth Road, north of Danville, become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Petit Jean River Danville 20.0 20.4 Sat 8 AM 20.3 16.6 13.0 22.0 7 PM 6/11

