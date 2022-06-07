ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sequoyah by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Petit Jean River At Danville affecting Yell County. Fourche Lafave River Near Houston affecting Perry County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Petit Jean River At Danville. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river are flooded. Portions of Corinth Road, north of Danville, become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Petit Jean River Danville 20.0 20.4 Sat 8 AM 20.3 16.6 13.0 22.0 7 PM 6/11
YELL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 08:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0 feet this evening. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 12:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Van Buren. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, extensive agricultural lowland flooding occurs along the shoreline from Van Buren downstream to Lavaca. Hickman Bluff Road and Highway 255 west of Lavaca will flood. Some rural roads near Lavaca are impassable. Much of Kelley Park northwest of downtown Fort Smith is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 17:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 360.0 feet, flooding spreads over more than 4,000 acres in Franklin and Logan Counties. Numerous gas fields are flooded. Some agricultural lands in Johnson County also are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 359.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 359.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Garland; Grant; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Howard; Jefferson; Lincoln; Little River; Montgomery; Nevada; Ouachita; Pike; Sevier; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 341 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BRADLEY CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND DALLAS DESHA DREW GARLAND GRANT HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING HOWARD JEFFERSON LINCOLN LITTLE RIVER MONTGOMERY NEVADA OUACHITA PIKE SEVIER UNION
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

Community Policy