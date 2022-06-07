ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Flash Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Petit Jean River At Danville affecting Yell County. Fourche Lafave River Near Houston affecting Perry County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Fourche Lafave River Near Houston. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the Arkansas River and up into the Fourche LaFave begin to flood. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 27.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.9 feet Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Fourche Lafave R Houston 25.0 27.9 Sat 9 AM 27.7 26.7 25.4 27.9 1 PM 6/11
PERRY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Conway, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Conway; Perry The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Morrilton affecting Perry and Conway Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Morrilton. * WHEN...From this morning to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Commercial and industrial establishments downstream of the State Highway 9 Bridge are effected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 28.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.7 feet Sunday evening. Additional rises are possible meaning this advisory could be upgraded. - Action stage is 29.0 feet. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Arkansas River Morrilton 30.0 28.1 Sat 9 AM 29.6 29.2 26.6 29.7 7 PM 6/12
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 08:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0 feet this evening. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Arkadelphia affecting Hot Spring and Clark Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Arkadelphia. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Farmland along the river begins to flood. Water over State Highway 7 and 51 at railroad underpass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 5.0 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Ouachita River Arkadelphia 17.0 17.7 Sat 9 AM 10.2 5.9 5.5 Falling
CLARK COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
County
Sebastian County, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Little River, Miller, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Little River; Miller; Sevier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Little River, northern Miller, southeastern Sevier and east central Bowie Counties through 800 AM CDT At 724 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ashdown, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, Nash, Red Lick, Wilton, Ogden, Mandeville, Richmond, Leary, Millwood, Hervey, Arden, Homan, Browntown, Pine Prairie and Red Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Garland; Grant; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Howard; Jefferson; Lincoln; Little River; Montgomery; Nevada; Ouachita; Pike; Sevier; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 341 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BRADLEY CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND DALLAS DESHA DREW GARLAND GRANT HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING HOWARD JEFFERSON LINCOLN LITTLE RIVER MONTGOMERY NEVADA OUACHITA PIKE SEVIER UNION
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy