Flash Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Little River; Miller; Sevier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Little River, northern Miller, southeastern Sevier and east central Bowie Counties through 800 AM CDT At 724 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ashdown, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, Nash, Red Lick, Wilton, Ogden, Mandeville, Richmond, Leary, Millwood, Hervey, Arden, Homan, Browntown, Pine Prairie and Red Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
