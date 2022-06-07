Dave Chappelle Donates All Proceeds From Buffalo Show To Families Of Mass Shooting Victims

Dave Chappelle is donating all proceeds from his show in Buffalo, New York on Sunday to honor the families of the 10 people slain in last month’s racially-motivated mass shooting at a supermarket.

Before wrapping up his performance at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Chappelle, who booked a last-minute show in Buffalo, made the announcement on-stage.

“He said, and I’m paraphrasing, (he) came here to Buffalo to recognize the victims and for these families,” said Kevin Sweeney, director of marketing and communications for Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

At the end of his set, Chappelle acknowledged the family members of the victims who were in the audience per his invitation.

The show was a spur of the moment, according to Sweeney. “It’s my understanding that he’ll do things last-minute,” he added.

Sweeney said his team was “notified on Wednesday” about the performance. Tickets went on sale on the Live Nation website at 10 a.m. on Saturday and were completely sold out within an hour.

HuffPost has reached out to Chappelle’s rep for further details.

Last month, an 18-year-old opened fire outside and inside the Tops Friendly Market, killing 10 people. The market is in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo.

Following the deadly mass shooting, it was revealed that the gunman lived about 200 miles outside of the area and had documented in a diary that he intended on livestreaming an attack on Black people.

