ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

By The Associated Press, Anne D'Innocenzio
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pnFg_0g3NXONP00

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it’s slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. The actions come after a pronounced spending shift by Americans, from investments in their homes to money spent on travel, nights out for dinner, and dressier clothes, a change that arrived much faster than major retailers had anticipated.

The speed at which Americans pivoted away from pandemic spending was laid bare in the most recent quarterly financial filings from a number of major retailers. Target reported last month that its profit for the fiscal first quarter tumbled 52% compared with the same period last year. Sales of big TVs and small kitchen appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that it said must be marked down to sell.

Customers may see lower prices on televisions, outdoor furniture, and kitchen appliances to clear space for better-selling items. Target declined to give a dollar amount of merchandise orders that are being canceled and the depths of the discounts.

Saratoga Race Course season passes go on sale

Still, the company says prices overall may climb this summer as it wrestles with rising transportation costs. The retailer plans to address supply chain problems by adding more holding capacity near U.S. ports and working with supplies to reduce the distances that products travel.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Tuesday that the company’s inventory grew 43% from February to April. Target shares fell 9% to $145.30 in early trading Tuesday morning, and the stock of other retailers retreated with it. Walmart, Nordstrom, and Macy’s fell between 2% and 4%.

In aggressively clearing out unwanted goods, Target wants to make room for what is now in demand, including groceries and makeup products. But Target is also facing sharply higher costs for everything from labor to transportation and shipping, and it will offset price cuts where it can with higher prices for goods now in demand.

“Retail inventories are elevated,” Michael Fiddelke, Target’s chief financial officer, told the Associated Press in a phone interview Monday. ”They certainly are for us, in some of the categories that we mis-forecast. We determined that acting aggressively was the right way to continue to fuel the business.”

Sheriff: Felon caught trespassing at Amsterdam Target

Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being canceled. In some cases, some of the raw materials that were meant for some goods will instead be used for other products in higher demand, Fiddelke said. Many of the orders for products being canceled have a long production lead time of nine months, he said. Target also announced that it will add five distribution centers over the next two fiscal years.

Target said the costs related to the moves will hurt the bottom line in the current quarter. Target now expects its second-quarter operating margin rate will be roughly 2%, down from around 5.3% it had expected last month. For the second half of the year, Target expects an operating margin rate in a roughly 6% range, a rate it said would exceed the company’s average fall season performance in the years leading up to the pandemic.

Last month, Target forecast its full-year operating income margin rate would be in the 6% range. Target didn’t give a new full-range prediction. It also said it secured additional space near U.S. ports to hold merchandise to allow for more flexibility. Target, however, continues to expect full-year revenue growth in the low- to the mid-single-digit range and expects to maintain or gain market share for the year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#Saratoga Race Course#Target#Americans
WANE 15

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Pop star Justin Bieber, 28, said in an Instagram video on Friday that he's currently unable to move half of his face. The singer said he's canceling tour dates for this reason.
CELEBRITIES
WANE 15

Indiana All-Stars sweep Kentucky in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Kent. (WANE) – A barn-burner and a blowout. While the Indiana All-Stars squeaked out a dramatic one-point win the girls game, a short-handed boys team dominated Kentucky as the Hoosier state sweep Friday’s all-star series double-header in Owensboro. On the girls side, Indiana played without Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson and Maryland-bound Mila Reynolds but […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WANE 15

West Virginia man charged in Columbia Machine shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel of Hedgesville, West Virginia has been charged following Thursday’s mass shooting at a warehouse in Smithsburg. Police said that Esquivel was employed by Columbia Machine, Inc. He opened fire in the Smithsburg warehouse on Thursday afternoon, killing three men and injuring another. In a subsequent altercation with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
WANE 15

Essegian out for Indiana-Kentucky games

OWENSBORO, Kent. (WANE) – Central Noble graduate Connor Essegian won’t be able to suit up this weekend for the Indiana All-Stars as they are set to take on Kentucky in their annual two-game series. Essegian, a finalist for Indiana’s Mr. Basketball Award, injured his ankle early in Wednesday’s tune-up game between the Indiana All-Stars and […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WANE 15

Snider grad Dunbar on College Football HOF ballot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate Vaughn Dunbar may soon be adding his name to college football’s elite, as the former Indiana University running back is on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Dunbar played two seasons for the Hoosiers, and rushed for 1,805 yards as […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Eastside blazing a trail to 2A state title game

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – The Eastside Blazers are bound for West Lafayette, as the community held a send-off on Friday afternoon as the team headed out ahead of tomorrow’s 2A state title game at Purdue University. The Blazers (28-1) are set to play North Posey (24-1) for the championship at Bittinger Stadium at 4:30 p.m. […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy