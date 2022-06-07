Norfolk Fire-Rescue Responds to Fire Aboard Spirit of Norfolk

ORFOLK, VA – At approximately 12:06 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, the City of Norfolk received a 911 call indicating that there was a boat fire at Pier 3 at the Norfolk Naval Base. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) called the 911 center at 12:10 p.m. indicating that the fire was onboard the Spirit of Norfolk, which was in the water near Pier 3 with over 100 people on board. The USCG is responding.

No injuries have been reported. All 108 passengers and crew members are accounted for. The passengers were transported onto the Victory Rover and brought back to dock at Town Point Park. The crew members remained with the Spirit of Norfolk and safely exited at the naval base.

The City of Norfolk is responding along with the USCG. The City’s top response priorities are to ensure the safety of residents and the public, as well as the safety of all responders and personnel on the scene. Norfolk Fire-Rescue is controlling and containing the incident.

The City of Norfolk strives to ensure the safety and security of all residents, so this incident is of great concern to us. We have engaged our emergency personnel to provide an effective response and to mitigate the impacts from this incident.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available. Details will be made available on Norfolk Fire-Rescue’s Twitter.