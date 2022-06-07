ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

May brings enormous increase in Atlanta home sales by dollar volume

By John Yellig
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta-area home sales exploded in terms of dollar volume in May, rising 42.4% month over month and 39.2% year over year to $4.36 billion. The number...

AccessAtlanta

5 of the most haunted places in Georgia

For thrill-seekers and those intrigued by the paranormal, this list of haunted places will send chills down your spine and cause the hair on the back of your neck to stand up. These historic sites are not for the faint of heart - we’ve warned you. The Ellis Hotel.
ATLANTA, GA
Colliers names new brokerage market leader for Atlanta

Commercial real estate services and investment management firm Colliers appointed Nathan Knowles executive managing director and brokerage market leader of its Atlanta office. Knowles takes the helm from Collier’s longtime market leader, Bob Mathews, who is transitioning to an advisory role as executive chairman. In his new position, Knowles...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

OVME to open Peachtree City, Ga., Studio June 27

The fast-growing, innovative medical aesthetics studio celebrates opening its third Georgia location with 20 percent off first-time appointments and exclusive membership offers — Renowned national medical aesthetics brand OVME (pronounced “of me”), will officially open the doors to its third Georgia location on June 27, 2022, in The Avenue at...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
11Alive

Study puts Atlanta's housing at No. 5 most overpriced in the nation

ATLANTA — Researchers at Florida Atlantic University say Atlanta has one of the most “overpriced” housing markets in the United States. They looked at 25 years worth of home prices across the country. Their study concluded that current housing prices in Atlanta are 58% above what they would be had they followed historic trends. That places Atlanta at No. 5 in the country, the study showed.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Affordable housing ‘unaffordable,’ Atlanta city council makes new effort

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As inflation and skyrocketing rent prices continue to plague metro Atlanta, an effort is underway to keep new affordable housing developments just that - affordable. A new resolution aims to revise former affordable housing deals in the city of Atlanta, giving developers the resources they need...
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Atlanta Fish Market Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Finding good sushi with a variety of options isn’t common, but if you are someone who enjoys fine dining and great customer service, you should try this Atlanta restaurant. Fresh fish, tasty sushi, high end oysters are just a few meals that seafood lovers enjoy. Though there are plenty of restaurants that offer these dishes, there are still very few that offer amazing ratings. With 4.3 stars and over 4K reviews on Google, Atlanta Fish market has left customers highly impressed. The customers spoke about the restaurants' great valet service, friendly servers, convenient location, as well as the unique dishes that restaurants have to offer. During my experience at Atlanta Fish Market, one of the first things that I noticed was the restaurant's exterior design, which consisted of a huge fish on the roof, along with outside dining, which is something that everyone enjoys, especially during warm weather. During my time there, I ordered the Skillet Seafood “Newburg” Au Gratin, which is a delicious pan-served dish that consists of Florida shrimp, Maine Scallops, Lump Crab, Salmon Morsels, Sherry Crab Sauce, and Steamed Basmati Sauce. All of these items make for the perfect dish. Their most popular dishes are Hong Kong-Style Chilean Sea Bass, Cheesy Parmesan Grits, and Chocolate Mousse Cake. The overall experience was joyful and the staff made me feel comfortable and as if I were at home and not at a restaurant. Atlanta Fish Market is highly recommended.&nbsp;
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Roswell may start charging transaction fees for credit card payments

ROSWELL — Residents who pay the city of Roswell for utilities, taxes, court fees and other services using a credit card may have to pay a 2.5% transaction fee soon. Credit card transaction fees are commonly charged for services and are often worked into the price of goods at retail establishments. Up to this point, the city of Roswell has absorbed the merchant fees and not passed them on to residents.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

Atlanta brewery shutting the doors at current home 'in order to move to a new location'

ATLANTA — An Atlanta brewery will be closing up shop at its longstanding home in Underwood Hills, it announced this week, "in order to move a new location." Atlanta Brewing Company, which was founded in the early 90s as Red Brick Brewing Company and bills itself as the oldest craft brewery in Georgia, said on Instagram it would be closing its current taproom and brewery on July 3.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Arrested Development to bring Juneteenth celebration to City Winery Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy-award winning band Arrested Development announced their signature Juneteenth celebration will be held at City Winery Atlanta in a three-night residency on June 19-21. According to officials, the celebration is expected to feature their greatest hits and the release of their upcoming album. City Winery Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The best places in metro Atlanta for popsicles

When the weather in metro Atlanta gets hot, there's nothing like a popsicle to cool you off. Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff shares her top picks for where you can find unique and tasty sweet treats.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 super swanky nail spas in Atlanta

Now more than ever it’s important to carve out some “me” time where you can enjoy a bit of pampering. One of the best ways to do just that is with a relaxing manicure and pedicure. Because your time already is tight, we’ve put together a roundup...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | June 10-12, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weather is going to be fantastic this weekend and there’s no reason to stay home. Here’s a list of events happening in metro Atlanta:. The Beer Growler in Avondale Estates is hosting the Bizarre Bazaar Night Owl Market and Dog Dance Party. 16 vendors, pet products, home decor, jewelry and more.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Overnight storm sends trees toppling down onto southeast Atlanta homes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An overnight storm sent two trees crashing down onto homes in southeast Atlanta. Lisa Stafford was in her living room when she heard a loud “boom” followed by falling debris. She says the toppled tree caused her attic to collapse into her living room where she was standing blocking her from exiting her home. Stafford managed to climb out of a window and get to safety, but recalled the frightening moments to CBS46.
ATLANTA, GA

