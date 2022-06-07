ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tannersville, PA

Police continue search for Tannersville park shooter

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

POCONOS TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officers are searching for a person who shot another following a fight at the TLC park in Tannersville Monday night.

Normally dozens of kids would be playing basketball at the TLC park, but since the shooting, the court is closed while the shooter remains on the run.

Locks are seen on the basketball court gate at TLC park in Tannersville, following a shooting that took place Monday night around 7:15 P.M.

Pocono Township police said a fight on the basketball court led to an unknown person shooting multiple times at another.

The victim was shot once in the back. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The owner of Chohan Food Mart and Laundromat said he heard at least three gunshots when working Monday night.

“I saw you know the one kid was running and he came in my parking lot and then all of a sudden he fell down,” said Naseer Chohan, owner of the Chohan Food Mart and Laundromat.

Pointing to where he said the victim fell next to his business, he told Eyewitness News he called 911 and waited for officers.

“I mean the township spent a lot of money to do all the new paving, new basketball court, they spent a lot of money, not for the crime you know,” Chohan explained.

Police said they are currently reviewing nearby video surveillance, and township officials said the court will be closed until they can get security cameras in the area.

“What’s scary is, one of our police officers pulled in because we asked for a higher police presence, pulled in five minutes before the event happened and it still didn’t deter them,” said Jerrod Belvin, Pocono Township commissioner.

People visiting the park Tuesday afternoon expressed their concerns about the shooting, as police work to identify the gunman.

