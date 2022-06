Five local boardwalks are among the best in the country, according to a recent list by a national travel site. The boardwalks making the grade in New Jersey include Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights. While other popular spots (like Asbury Park, Long Branch and Point Pleasant) didn't make the list, anyone who frequents the Jersey Shore shouldn't be too surprised to see these big names earn top praise, as they attract crowds all summer long and beyond.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO