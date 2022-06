EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE CO. — According to police, 24-year-old Alquwan Nelson of Ashley was arrested on charges related to a shooting that took place just after midnight at Swizzle Sticks Bar on Main street in Edwardsville, Luzerne Co. Police said Nelson shot 26-year-old Ahjee Walker from Plymouth in the head after the two got into a fight.

