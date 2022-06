A 36-year-old Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly slapped her husband’s face when he told her he was going to report her daughter for being high on drugs. The victim went to the Leesburg Police Department early Tuesday and told an officer he had been arguing with his wife, Tristia Marie Casey. The victim said he said he told Casey he was going to report her daughter to the Department of Children and Families for being under the influence of narcotics, according to the police report.

