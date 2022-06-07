ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Attwood to perform at Fort Farmers Market this Saturday

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has provided further information regarding the announcement of a performance at the city’s farmers market this Saturday.

According to chamber officials, as past practice, a promotion of the upcoming artist, Victorya Attwood, was shared to the Fort Farmers Market Facebook page for this Saturday.

“Given the nature of some of the comments shared publicly that were hateful in nature, and perceived as threatening to the safety and well-being of Attwood, vendors, attendees, and farmers market volunteers and staff, the farmers market decided to cancel the performance until safety measures could be put in place as a precaution,” a chamber memo states.

However, after discussion between the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, the Fort Farmers Market and the Fort Atkinson Police Department, it has been decided that the show can continue safely this Saturday, chamber officials said.

The Fort Atkinson Chamber “facilitates community programs, services and events that enhance the quality of life for residents,” the chamber memo states. “The Fort Farmers Market is committed to inclusivity and diversity. Lastly, hatred and violence have no place here. We look forward to our farmers market this Saturday.”

Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.dailyunion.com

