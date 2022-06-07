Kelly Killoren Bensimon Assesses Jeffrey Epstein’s Island

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills faced a few hardships during the June 8 episode. To start, Lisa Rinna revealed that her mom, Lois, passed away while in hospice care. Lois had previously suffered a stroke, but she had a directive that said she did not want to be resuscitated, so Lisa and her family just sat by Lois’ side during the final moments of her life. And because of the devastating loss Lisa experienced, she missed Sutton Stracke‘s store party last week, which means she also missed Sutton confronting Crystal Kung-Minkoff over the “dark” comments she allegedly made in Lake Tahoe last year.

