GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids has turned on a new solar array generating about 10% of the power needs of the city’s water filtration plant. The 0.90 megawatt-generating installation began producing power for the city’s Lake Michigan Filtration Plant on Thursday, June 9, after a ceremonial switch flipping by city leaders and their partners on the project, which is expected to save the city about $200,000 annually in electricity costs.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO